Farragut Admiral Trail update

At one of their last meetings, the Farragut City Council chose Reilly Construction to do the first phase of the Farragut Admiral Trail at a cost of $621,084. This phase will run from New Orleans Street on the west edge of Farragut, going northeast approximately two miles to 390th Avenue. This cost also includes repairs to bridge 1 and the placement of culverts. It will be constructed with a granular surface, with future plans for a paved trail. With good weather, the first phase should be completed by late August.
On Dec. 7, Reilly Construction moved in equipment to start working on the Farragut Admiral Trail. They will be the main contractors that will be working on the trail itself. Boulder Contractors, LLC will be repairing bridge 1 and installing culverts where bridge 2 was destroyed by fire. Progress has been going well. A lot of the grading on the trail has been done and the three culverts have been installed where bridge 2 was. With the snow moving in, construction has been halted until the ground has a chance to firm up.
The next phase will be from 390th Avenue to Highway 2, with repairs to bridge 3. We will be applying for grants and asking for community support and donations.
We have had to make a lot of changes to the trail plans during this process. The floods in 2019 impacted the first round of bids, causing them to come in way too high. We made some adjustments and asked the contractors to resubmit bids. Flood recovery and COVID also affected our ability to raise private donations that help leverage public grants.
I can’t give a definite timeline for completion of stages or the whole project at this time as so much depends on the weather and funds we receive in the future. We have been very lucky so far with grant writing from the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, and also great donation response coming from Farragut Alumni and the local public. We still have a long way to go, though, and we look forward to continuing to partner with the community.