Farragut Admiral Trail update

At one of their last meetings, the Farragut City Council chose Reilly Construction to do the first phase of the Farragut Admiral Trail at a cost of $621,084. This phase will run from New Orleans Street on the west edge of Farragut, going northeast approximately two miles to 390th Avenue. This cost also includes repairs to bridge 1 and the placement of culverts. It will be constructed with a granular surface, with future plans for a paved trail. With good weather, the first phase should be completed by late August.

On Dec. 7, Reilly Construction moved in equipment to start working on the Farragut Admiral Trail. They will be the main contractors that will be working on the trail itself. Boulder Contractors, LLC will be repairing bridge 1 and installing culverts where bridge 2 was destroyed by fire. Progress has been going well. A lot of the grading on the trail has been done and the three culverts have been installed where bridge 2 was. With the snow moving in, construction has been halted until the ground has a chance to firm up.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The next phase will be from 390th Avenue to Highway 2, with repairs to bridge 3. We will be applying for grants and asking for community support and donations.