Farragut holds First Responder Night

The Farragut Fire Department plans to hold a First Responder Night in the Farragut Park later this month to educate and keep kids and families safe.
October is known as National Fire Prevention Month and a time for fire departments to raise awareness about fire safety in their communities. Oct. 3-9 is National Fire Prevention Week. Since October is a busy time for farmers in southwest Iowa with harvest Ed Walter, the Farragut Fire Departments’ fire prevention coordinator, decided to hold the First Responder Night at the end of August this year and combine it with National Night Out, which was on Aug. 3. Walter said Fremont County could not hold a National Night Out to promote community partnerships with law enforcement this year due to the first night of the Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo being on Aug. 3.
The First Responder Night will start at 5 p.m., on Aug. 29 in the Farragut City Park, and end at dark with a fireworks show. Walter said the event would provide first responders, fire departments, and law enforcement with the opportunity to talk with the public about fire, health, and safety.
Kids will be able to go through a fire safety trailer and learn how to escape if there is a fire in a home. The fire department will also give families tips on how to plan an escape route out of their homes in case of a fire and educate them on fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.
Walter said packets would be available provided by the Shenandoah Medical Center to include medical and medicine information cards. Walter said these cards can be filled out and kept in the home to give EMS pertinent information if ever called to your home for an emergency. There will also be information handed out to adults on stroke and heart attack prevention.
Other activities at the First Responder Night will be a car show, monster trucks, ambulance and firetrucks on display, police departments and Fremont and Page County Sheriff’s office on-site, Fremont County K-9 Unit demonstration, Shenandoah Fire Department water fights for kids, face painting, bounce houses, Wayne Family Superheros, free hot dogs, cotton candy, ice cream, and bottled water. Walter said the life net helicopter was scheduled to land at the event at 5:30 p.m. unless they were to get a call, it would be 6:30 p.m. Individuals would be able to tour the helicopter.
Registration for the cornhole tournament will be at 1 p.m., with the tournament starting at 2 p.m. The championship game will be played at the beginning of the First Responder Night event at 5 p.m.
A variety of music will be played throughout the event. The DJ will ask trivia questions between songs with prizes going to the person who can answer the question correctly.
Walter said this is the first year for an event of this nature to be held in Farragut, but it’s not the first event of this kind for him. Walter was a fireman for 31 years and a paramedic for 12 years before retiring in 2018. He served as the fire prevention officer for the Bellevue (Nebraska) Fire Department for 15 years. He now volunteers with the Farragut Fire Department.
Fire Departments will visit area schools during fire prevention month, but Walter said community events are important so parents can receive the same information as their kids.
“A lot of the time, when we’re teaching fire prevention to kids, it doesn’t reach the adults,” said Walter.
Walter said it is common to find smoke detectors without batteries in homes, families without escape plans, or families that don’t practice escape plans.
“We practice school drills, and we make sure everybody gets out for a fire in a school, which is a rare thing to have, but we have more home fires than anything else,” said Walter. “By having these kinds of events, we have the children there and the parents there, and they’re all receiving the same information.”
Walter said it is vital to educate the parents and the kids and teach them how to work together in case of a fire. He said the event is made possible by the support and generous donations from all over Fremont and Page counties.