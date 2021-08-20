Farragut holds First Responder Night

Walter said packets would be available provided by the Shenandoah Medical Center to include medical and medicine information cards. Walter said these cards can be filled out and kept in the home to give EMS pertinent information if ever called to your home for an emergency. There will also be information handed out to adults on stroke and heart attack prevention.

Other activities at the First Responder Night will be a car show, monster trucks, ambulance and firetrucks on display, police departments and Fremont and Page County Sheriff’s office on-site, Fremont County K-9 Unit demonstration, Shenandoah Fire Department water fights for kids, face painting, bounce houses, Wayne Family Superheros, free hot dogs, cotton candy, ice cream, and bottled water. Walter said the life net helicopter was scheduled to land at the event at 5:30 p.m. unless they were to get a call, it would be 6:30 p.m. Individuals would be able to tour the helicopter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Registration for the cornhole tournament will be at 1 p.m., with the tournament starting at 2 p.m. The championship game will be played at the beginning of the First Responder Night event at 5 p.m.

A variety of music will be played throughout the event. The DJ will ask trivia questions between songs with prizes going to the person who can answer the question correctly.