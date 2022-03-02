Farragut Hometown Pride plans Community Visioning Program focus groups

The Farragut Community Hometown Pride has a lot of exciting ideas for the coming year, and when the committee met on Feb. 24, they discussed upcoming events.

Committee member Lisa Sonka is really enthusiastic about the Community Visioning Program and has been in touch with Brad Riphagen, Trees Forever Community Visioning Program Manager.

“I talked to Brad, and he is going to do the first roll out of the focus groups and explain what we will do with the focus groups. He was planning to come to a meeting on March 2, but I asked him if we could meet with him on March 3 since the Trail Committee meets that night. I think it would coordinate very well together,” Sonka said.

Sonka said that they would like at least six focus groups to meet with Riphagen, and individuals would be grouped by their common experiences or traits such as business owners, young children, older adults, agricultural-related, and so on. She continued, “He will talk to the focus groups about the objectives of the program. We want ideas from people of all walks of life to give their ideas and thoughts about how to make Farragut more attractive and appealing. This program doesn’t give us money; they give us direction. It’s about improving our community and making it a destination location. We want people to want to come here.”

The committee will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 10, at 1:30 p.m. for the community youth. It will be held at the city park. Karoline Carnes will talk to Cindy Shelton about getting the candy, and the eggs will be stuffed at the committee’s next meeting.

Carnes said the group was asked if they would be interested in planning Community Day but is worried that there aren’t enough people on their committee or volunteers to pull it off. Sonka suggested that they blend that event with their National Night Out that is held in August.

“We could combine the two, and it just might work. It would just be a longer event throughout the day,” Sonka said.

They will be discussing this further at the next meeting.

Kay Wing told the committee that there are groups using and renting Leisure Hall for a variety of reasons. She indicated that the soil conservation group will make use of the hall on March 7, and the Shenandoah Medical Center will conduct early blood draws on March 8, from 6-8 a.m. for the annual SMC Health Fair.

Farragut Hometown Pride committee members are always trying to recruit new members and would love to have more people in attendance at their monthly meetings. The next meeting will be held on March 24 in Leisure Hall.