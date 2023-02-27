Jamie Avey is a Farragut graduate who has lived in Fremont County nearly her entire life and wants to give back to her community.

She does this through Gold Buckle Productions, an organization that puts on Battle With the Bulls.

“We started as an LLC, but we incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 2021. Our 10-member board had a mission and vision, and we all agreed that giving back in Southwest Iowa is our number one priority,” Avey said.

Gold Buckle Productions worked to put on a quality event and it has really come together for them. Battle With the Bulls is now in its fourth year.

“It all got started because Tony Moyer, a former bull rider, and Aaron Loewe, a former bullfighter, started talking about bringing a bull riding and bull fighting event to our area, bringing it local,” Avey said.

Both Moyer and Loewe are on the board, and they started building a team of individuals who could combine their individual talents to make it all possible.

Although she doesn’t have any connections to bull riding or fighting, Avey’s passion shines through when she talks about the experience. She said she was involved from the very beginning.

“My role is to do all the marketing and promotion, print and online advertising. I do any of the writing, posters, banners, etc. I really enjoy being involved in the entire process,” she said.

An event that started in Sidney moved to Farragut in 2022, and Avey said it was absolutely amazing.

“The main event was held on the football field, and we had our food and drink vendors, kids zone and the beer garden with the stage all on the baseball field. It just felt like a small festival,” she said. “Everything was all right there together. We had fantastic attendance for our first time over there. People from all over attended.”

The mayor of Farragut, Tom Shull, was very impressed with how it turned out.

“Tom came zooming up to me on a golf cart as he helped with parking and traffic control, and said ‘There are headlights coming into town that you can see all the way to the top of Stoney Point. This is awesome!’ It was fun to see some life in town, being from there,” Avey said. “There hasn’t been anything on that football field for ages.”

2021 was a smaller celebration, but Avey said Gold Buckle Productions was still able to give back $6,800 to the community that year.

“The attendance nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022 on Friday night. Saturday night, we did hit a patch of bad weather, but there were still a lot of people who showed up in the rain,” she said. “It was such that we were able to give back more than $15,500 this year! It all goes back to surrounding organizations and groups. No one takes a paycheck out of the money at all.”

Avey said they could not put on anything of this magnitude without volunteers and sponsors, and sponsorship spots are always available for the affair.

“If anyone is interested in volunteering or sponsoring, they can check our website, battlewiththebulls.com, and they will find all of our contact information on there. There is also a list of our current sponsors on there and a full list of what we have given back,” she said.

Avey is hoping that they can get more advertising out this year and said they are working on including more radio stations further away in their marketing plan.

A Red Dirt country band, Steven Bankey and the Flatland Band, will be the entertainment on Friday night this year after the big show.

“This band will do covers and some original music,” Avey said. “They are based out of Kansas City, have a great following and are just fantastic.”

Avey said they are still working on entertainment for Saturday night.

Battle With the Bulls will be held Aug. 25-26 at the Farragut Football Field, 506 Worden St., Farragut. Tickets can be purchased online at battlewiththebulls.com or in person at local businesses in Farragut and Riverton. Tickets will also be available for sale at the door each evening.