Fatality reported in Page County crash

A crash reported in rural Page County this past week resulted in a fatality.

The Page County Sheriff’s office reported that at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

The PAGECOMM dispatch center was notified of a vehicle found in a ditch on the west side of E Avenue in the 2000 block. It was reported to the dispatch center that a male was lying in the ditch near the vehicle, possibly deceased.

Officials said an investigation conducted by the Page County Sheriff’s office determined that Levi Gary Glines-Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, was operating a 2006 Chevy K1500 northbound on E Avenue, six miles north of Highway 2.

Officials said Glines-Racine crossed the center line and continued into the west ditch, where the vehicle struck the concrete culvert on the creek's north bank, and Glines-Racine was ejected from the vehicle. The Page County Sheriff’s office reported the vehicle then fell back to the bottom of the creek.

The Page County Sheriff’s office reported that Glines-Racine was pronounced dead at the scene.

PAGECOMM dispatch center, Page County EMA, Shenandoah Fire Department, Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Shenandoah Police Department assisted at the scene of the accident.