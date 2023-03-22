Fremont County Rock Hunt members are always looking for innovative ways to get kids involved in painting, hiding and finding rocks. Anita Baker of Farragut said their newest idea is the FCRH Traveling Hide Rock Library.

The idea came from the Little Free Libraries that you can find in many communities where people can leave or borrow a book to read, Baker said. She mentioned the idea of making a rock library where painted rocks could be placed on the top shelf for kids to have or take and hide. On the second shelf, there would be supplies for kids, such as plain rocks, paints, colored pencils and markers to design their own rocks. Her idea was that the kids could hide the rock they created or place the painted rock back in the library on the top shelf for another kid to enjoy.

“I was looking at those book libraries, and it's such a neat idea because the kids can go there and they can read a book; they can leave a book,” Baker said. “I put it out to the group. I’m like, hey, does anyone want to make me a rock library?”

To her surprise, a member of the group built that rock library for her, so Baker started contacting local libraries to get permission to place the FCRH Traveling Hide Rock Library inside their buildings in the children's department. She said having the traveling rock library indoors, out of the elements, and where it could be monitored more closely seemed like a better idea than placing it outside.

The next step, she said, was to find individuals in each community willing to monitor the rock library in each town to keep rocks and supplies stocked.

When visiting the FCRH Traveling Hide Rock Library, the group asks that children only take one painted rock at a time, and if they want to decorate a rock, only take one plain rock at a time. She said if children take a rock to paint and place it back in the traveling rock library, a group member will clear coat it and put it back in the traveling rock library. The supplies are also there for children to take and use to decorate their rocks.

Rocks placed in the traveling rock library by FCRH Fremont County Rock Hunt members will have a QR code on the bottom of the rock. When someone finds a rock with this QR code on the back, it can be scanned and will take you directly to the FCRH Facebook page, where they encourage people to post a picture of the rock they found.

The FCRH Traveling Hide Rock Library will be at the Shenandoah Public Library April 3-29, Tabor Lakin Library and Envisioning Center May 1-31, Riverton Community Christian Church June 1-30, Hamburg Public Library July 1-31 and Farragut Volunteer City Library Aug. 1-31.

Baker also encourages community members to donate plain rocks and art supplies, either new or gently used, for the rock libraries. If donating supplies, you can contact Baker on the FCRH Fremont County Rock Hunt Facebook page or place the supplies on the bottom shelf of the traveling rock library. She said the inexpensive acrylic paint works well for rock painting, as do colored pencils, markers and thin brushes.

Another fun activity hosted by the FCRH Fremont County Rock Hunt group is a monthly paint party open to the public. Baker said art supplies and rocks are provided. At the parties, she said some rocks would already have pictures outlined on them using carbon that people can then color, or she has stencils available for those that want to create their own. She encourages those attending the paint parties to design two rocks, one to keep and one for the group to either hide or use in the traveling rock libraries. She said donations are accepted at the paint parties to purchase more supplies.

Baker has been painting rocks for about six years and said she enjoys painting holiday-themed rocks, and this year the FCRH group will have a booth set up at the Star Spangled Shenandoah event in July for people to stop by and paint rocks. She said she always tries to develop new ideas and events to keep the community and kids involved in rock painting.

Upcoming paint parties hosted by FCRH Fremont County Rock Hunt are listed on their Facebook page.