Fichter reelected as SCD board president

Following the adjournment of the retiring Shenandoah Community School District board during the Dec. 12 meeting, Jean Fichter was reelected and sworn in as the board president.

During a forum held on Sept. 16, 2021, at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium for the Nov. 2, 2021 election school board candidates, Fichter said she had a passion for education and seeing students succeed.

With an education degree, Fichter has served one four-year term on the board and in 2021 was reelected for a second four-year term. She has served as the board president for five years. The board voted 4-to-1 to elect Fichter as the board president for the upcoming year. Board member Jeff Hiser also nominated himself for board president.

Adam Van Der Vliet was reelected as the board vice president with a 4-to-1 vote. Hiser nominated himself as vice president.

Under action items, the board moved forward on purchasing a stage curtain for the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium, approving a quote from Heartland Scenic for $50,860 for the curtain and $3,334 for cyclorama. This quote includes installation. The purchase of a curtain had been approved in a previous meeting, but Superintendent Kerri Nelson said the purchase was delayed for several reasons, one being the rise in cost. The purchase is partially funded by a Shenandoah IA Education Foundation grant for $17,000.

Elliot Smith was in attendance and provided the board with the information he had gathered regarding pricing and components. Nelson said the quote from Heartland Scenic was the higher of the two, but its product was the better option to purchase.

“Both quotes are for essentially the same fabric, same number of curtains, the same install location, so those are all the same,” Smith said. “It’s the same fabric from the same mill. It’s the same hardware. The difference is in the rigging.”

Smith said Heartland Scenic used industry standards to provide more safety.

“So, Heartland Scenic has specified beam clamps, which clamp around the beam chain down to the pipes, which suspend the curtains and then clamps around the pipes,” Smith said. “Whereas Omaha Stage, they specified all chain rigging, and this threw me off for a little bit. I had to call some riggers out on the coast that had some experience with this. They said in their experience with chain is, essentially, you can’t help but have a link hanging sideways on the beam itself, which derates the chain. So essentially, a 90-degree bend in the chain. So they ding it every time they see it. To comply with the ANSI standards for rigging, it needs to be the beam clamps, then that gives you a rated engineered connection. So all the overhead rigging is rated for overhead use. It's rated for a certain working load. So that's what you're really looking for in the difference there.”

Smith said the full-length pipe that would go across the stage for the curtain to hang from used by Heartland Scenic also meets the industry standard of an inch and a half pipe, whereas Omaha Stage KM uses inch and a quarter pipe.

Smith said, “it would be best to go with the fully engineered connections between the whole system and not open ourselves up to any kind of liability issues.”

The quote from Omaha Stage KM was $44,498 for a curtain and $2,368 for a cyclorama. Smith said the difference between the two quotes was about $2,500.

In other business, the board:

• Approved an LED lighting proposal for $36,479. Director of Maintenance and Operation Robert Addy said temporary funding was available for this project, and changing to LED lighting provided a lifetime savings of over $100,000, saying, “It pays for itself.” Addy said the cost to change out the bulbs and balances on lights would be an additional cost. PPEL funds will be used for the project, but Addy said the district would not have to wait for the rebate. It would be available right away.

• Approved a sharing agreement with the Sidney Community School District for tennis at a per-athlete rate. This would be for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved adding Contemporary US Issues as a high school course for the second semester of the 2022-23 school year. Nelson said classes are not typically added before the second semester, but the district is looking at how to “best serve students.” She said instructor Brian Daoust and high school principal Andrew Christensen proposed the new course and had a solid proposal for the class.

• Approved the 2023 Page County Fair agreement.

• Approved Ahlers & Cooney out of Des Moines as the Shenandoah Community School District attorney.

• Approved bank depositories with Bank Iowa, First National Bank and Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust (ISJIT).

• Approved Valley News Today as the publication for the Shenandoah Community School District.

• Appointed Jean Fichter to the Page County Conference Board.

• Appointed Clint Wooten to the Fremont County Conference Board.

• Approved the second reading of board policies.

• Approved contracts for Stacy Jones as PM dispatch at $14.75 an hour and Clare Conley as middle school ag and science instructor.

• Accepted the resignations of Kadelyn Cunningham as K8 associate, Diana Roberts as associate and Grant Staats as girls cross country coach.

• Approved John Connell as middle school basketball volunteer coach and Kayla Shelton as cheerleading volunteer coach.

• Approved an early graduation request from Katelynn Anderzhon, pending all requirements being met.

• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. on Jan. 9 for continued participation in the Instructional Support Program. Nelson said the district had viewed the Instructional Support Levy as a standard part of the levy. She said the district could have the Instructional Support Program as a permanent part of the levy for 10 years or use a more conservative option, which the SCD has always chosen. With the conservation option, she said the board approves it as a five-year option and annually discusses whether to include it in the budget.

“I always prefer the five-year options because it's simple,” Nelson said. “There's discussion and its annual discussion about where it best fits into your levy. It most certainly is not a blank check. There's definitely a purpose for the funds. It allows us to keep our budget level.”

Nelson said the SCD tax levy was around $1,680 eight years ago.

“That’s not criticism on anyone. It's simply where it needed to be at the time to support the needs of the district.” Nelson said. “Currently, our tax levy is around $1,229, and so we’ve made a conservative effort to be very responsible with funding in the levy and to make good decisions, and this is a good decision to help support keeping our levy where it's at, and I would recommend that we go forward with that five-year plan.”

Nelson said it is a two-step process where the board reads the resolution at the December 12 meeting, and then in January, there will be a public hearing and the board can adopt the resolution.

• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. on Jan. 9 for District Developed Special Education Delivery Plan.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Jan. 9.