‘Field of Dreams’ TV series awarded grant

The state of Iowa will invest in the development of a “Field of Dreams” television series, new trail construction and new Des Moines lakefront amenities.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Monday announced $16.5 million in grant money awarded to four project in the first round of funding through Destination Iowa, a program supported by the federal American Rescue Plan act.

The $100 million program, announced in April, invests “in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Projects awarded grant funding so far are:

$6 million to Universal Television for the development of a “Field of Dreams” television series. Filming will be based in several Iowa communities, including those in Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton counties. Plans include set construction of a ball field and refurbished farmhouse in Polk City.

$7 million to the Siouxland Regional Trail System to develop 100 miles of continuous trail projects connecting Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff. The project includes the Cone Mountain Bike Park, the 18.5-mile PlyWood Trail and 4.3-mile Loess Hills Scenic Trail.

$2.5 million to Polk County Conservation for the Easter Lake North Shore Project. According to a news release, the project will provide an accessible recreational hub for rowing, swimming, fishing and other water sports.

$1 million to Dallas County Conservation to complete a 4-mile trail connection linking two existing trails in Central Iowa, the Raccoon River Valley and High Trestle trail. Once completed, the project will create a 120-mile continuous loop of trail.

The Gazette reported last month the seven-part “Field of Dreams” prequel series will be streamed next year on Peacock, taking a deeper dive into the back story and characters from the beloved Kevin Costner film.

Dyersville, the location where the 1989 baseball movie was shot, however, is not on the series docket as it will be filming around the time Major League Baseball returns to the site for a regular-season game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11. On Aug. 9, the Cedar Rapids Kernels take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in Minor League action. The TV series will use local crews, suppliers and vendors for construction, catering, transportation and set decoration, a news release states. Renovo Media Group, of Clear Lake, will bring equipment and expertise. Musco Lighting and its subsidiary, Iowa Sports Turf, will help light, design and construct the baseball field.

IEDA will continue to review applications as they arrive through Dec. 31 or until funding runs out.