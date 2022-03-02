Fifth grade students share contest-winning ideas with Essex School Board

Vicki Hume’s fifth grade class was invited by Principal Robert Brecht to speak with the Essex School Board at its regular February meeting about a recent project. Four students attended to share with the board.

Students in the class already use eSpark learning tools, and when their teacher learned that the company was holding a game-design competition, the kids quickly got behind the idea.

One student explained their process. “In teams we came up with some ideas. As a class we voted on those ideas, then we all worked together to develop the game. Just last week we found out that we won!”

Another shared, “The company chose three ideas out of hundreds of ideas submitted from all around the country. Today we got the honor to meet the eSpark marketing director and game creators.”

When asked about the game, students explained, “It’s called Cupcake Bakery. You get problems, and you get the ingredients. If you get the answers, then you bake it. If you get it right, you go on to the bonus round.”

The game quizzes users on multiplication, division, addition and subtraction. The contest asked students to design games appropriate for elementary school students.

Superintendent Mike Wells praised the entire class, stating, “You have such a nice class. You guys work really well together. It’s good to see.”

The school will also be hosting an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 17. Laser printing, T-shirt making and aquaponics were some of the planned activities. The seventh and eighth graders were in charge of the pasta dinner for the evening. There were also prizes planned, and a Macho Mania volleyball match, where the boys play volleyball and the girls coach.

The following week, on Feb. 25, there will be Donkey Ball at 7 p.m. Two games will be played. One will be adults against students, and there will also be a Stanton versus Essex game.

In old business, the board further discussed plans for the East Gym. Wells said, “We really have to set a deadline and make a decision on this.”

The board still faces four possible options moving forward. They can leave the building in its current state, renovate the kitchen and bathroom areas, or pursue one of two revenue bonds. The first revenue bond would ask the community for half of renovation costs ($700,000) while the school raised the other half of the funds. The second revenue bond would ask the community to fund the entire project.

“If it fails . . . you’ve got whatever money you raised. You put that in that building and you’re done with it,” added Wells, who stated he would write grants to raise funds. He also stated that some of the school’s ESSER funds might be used for the project.

Another consideration is that any renovations to the building would require American Disabilities Act changes to be made to ensure compliance.

The board plans to come to a decision at the March board meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. on March 16.

In other business:

•A representative from Lawn World presented a bid and additional information to the board regarding upkeep of the athletic fields and common grounds of the school. The board plans to move forward with these services.

•Varsity track had twelve girls and twelve boys sign up for the upcoming season; there are no numbers yet for golf or junior high track.

•Essex State Speech results for Group Mime and Radio Broadcasting were shared with the board as well as the team’s future plans.

•Wells asked the board to allow those on maternity leave to keep a portion of their regular pay and deduct only the cost of substitute teachers to cover classes. The maternity leave policy in place at the Essex School is based on how much sick time has been accrued by the employee. The school’s younger employees, who are more often those who need the leave, have fewer days accrued, so this is an attempt to be somewhat equitable in still allowing for them to receive a portion of their pay once those sick days expire.

•Outdoor education camps may be a consideration over the summer.

•Several students from Hamburg are considering high school enrollment at Essex if Hamburg isn’t granted charter school status, but sharing of staff may need to be an option if the charter school is created.

•Consent agenda was approved as presented.

•Track, speech, and golf coaching contracts were approved.

•Katie King’s resignation was accepted by the board.

•Wells shared predictions about property tax and allowable growth, which will affect the school budget. A bill in the House currently might make student loan repayment an option as part of the new budget as well.

•A Budget Hearing will be held prior to the March board meeting - at 6:00 pm on Mar. 16. The board approved this hearing.

•Budget Guarantee for 2022-2023 was approved, should the district qualify.

•Essex will be switching to a SOCS website, which allows for sharing of updating responsibilities and is more user friendly. The board approved the adoption of this new site.

•AEA Technology agreement was approved; all technology will be serviced through the AEA. This is a $22,000 agreement. The school will be responsible for parts replacement, but all labor will be covered by the agreement.

•The City of Essex and the Essex CSD are moving forward with plans to hire a joint Marketing Director. Developing criteria would be the first step.

•The board approved sharing of Maintenance Director, Human Resources Director, Superintendent, Business Manager, and Elementary Counselor with Hamburg CSD for the 2022-23 School Year.