Fifty seven years in love

In case you were wondering what it would be like to have the dance floor all to yourself to share with your sweetheart, you may have the opportunity to find out after 57 years of marriage.

“I don’t think of ourselves as being old really,” said Al Ruhde of Shenandoah.

Al said three times in the past year while attending weddings the DJ has eliminated couples off the dance floor based on the number of years they had been married. He and his wife Carolyn have been the last couple dancing at the end.

Both growing up on farms, Al just outside of Manilla and Carolyn outside of Corydon, they each made their way to Ames to attend college at Iowa State University, where they met in 1963. Carolyn remembers it was her freshman year, and Al had a job at the university waiting tables in the girl’s dining hall.

“We had sit-down meals at night,” said Carolyn. “He wore the white jacket and the whole bit and would come out carrying eight plates on a tray.”

As Carolyn went through the cafeteria line one day, she said, “he winked at me,” and Al said he “never recovered.”

Later that year, Al and Carolyn began dating, but not having a vehicle, all of their dates had to be within walking distance. Al remembers one of their first dates as going to see the movie “West Side Story.”

“The campus town by Iowa State is called ‘Dog Town,’” said Carolyn. “So we went to Dog Town to the movie.”

The original version of “West Side Story” was released in 1961, and a new version was released in December of 2021. Carolyn said they hope to go see the latest release.

Carolyn said many of their dates were study dates at the library or Iowa State Memorial Union (MU food court), where Al worked.

“Sometimes we went to the Campanile before we went home,” said Carolyn.

Carolyn explained the Campanile is a tower located in the center of Iowa State University campus with a large clock and chimes where couples would go to have a good night kiss.

Carolyn lived in the dorms and Al in the AKL Fraternity house. She said one year, the fraternity held a Valentine’s dance, and she was named the official sweetheart of the dance.

In November of 1964, Al asked Carolyn to marry him.

“I got the money together and bought the ring and was going to surprise her and slip it on her finger,” said Al. “I had a devil of a time getting her to take her gloves off.”

Carolyn said they were standing outside her dorm at the time, and seeing how it was November, it was cold outside, and she didn’t want to take her gloves off. But he persuaded her to do so in the end, and oh was she happy that she had. The following year Al and Carolyn were married on June 20 at the Collegiate Presbyterian Church in Ames.

The couple had started attending the church during college for Sunday night meals.

“The meal service all over campus did not serve meals on Sunday night because the churches normally served meals for students,” said Al. “That’s how they got us to come.”

On the day of their wedding rehearsal, Carolyn said her sister stepped in to walk her down the aisle. She said she and Al’s parents did not meet until the wedding day.

Following the wedding, Carolyn finished out her senior year at Iowa State, and Al had two quarters left and finished those up while working as a carpenter from June until Thanksgiving. In the spring of 1966, both Al and Carolyn graduated from Iowa State University.

After graduation, Al said, “the military was going to call.” So, he signed up for the Marine Corps. In September of that year, he and Carolyn moved to Pensacola, Florida, where he would attend flight training. First, though, he had to go to Quantico, Virginia, for Officer Candidates School (OCS). While he was at OCS, Carolyn got her first job as a teacher in Pensacola. Al wasn’t enlisted long before he was medically discharged while at OCS for a broken bone in his wrist that hadn’t healed correctly.

While Al was in Quantico, Carolyn remembers her dad buying her an airplane ticket so she could be with Al for the weekend in Quantico for the Marine Corp birthday.

“When I got ready to go back, I could have left Washington DC at noon and got a flight into Pensacola,” said Carolyn. “But being young and in love, I took the standby flight and got into the Atlanta, Georgia airport, and I couldn’t get on the flight. So I spent the night in the Atlanta airport.”

Carolyn said she made it back home to Pensacola the morning she was to start her first day of teaching. She got about an hour of sleep and then headed to the school. Al joined her in Pensacola after all the discharge paperwork was finalized, and they spent the next three years there and had their first son Jeff.

Carolyn said it “wasn’t the greatest,” being apart a lot that the first year of their marriage. Al had taken a job building rest areas on the interstate by Grinnell after graduation until they left for Pensacola and was only home on the weekends. Once they moved to Pensacola, he had left for OCS in Virginia.

While in Pensacola, Al worked for a fertilizer company, and a transfer within that company took them to Clinton, Iowa, where he continued to work for the company for another year. He said he didn’t like working with all the chemicals and prayed for a different job.

“A college friend of mine, Stan Bonnes, told me there was an opening at Early May, so I came down and applied and got it,” said Al. That was in 1970, and Al spent the next 31 years working for Earl May.

After accepting the job at Earl May, Al and Carolyn moved to Farragut, where they lived for three years before buying the house in Shenandoah where they still live today. Five years after their son Jeff was born, they had their second son Mike and a daughter, Allison, five years later.

After Carolyn retired from teaching in 2004 and Al retired in 2006 from Earl May, the couple started traveling, which they both enjoyed, seeing family, friends and new places.

“I’m the navigator for the trips; he’s the driver,” chuckled Carolyn.

Right after Al retired, Carolyn said she planned a trip that lasted 33 days. She said they traveled by car to visit family and friends in Texas, Arizona and California and then came back through the Grand Canyon, Oklahoma and Kansas on their way home.

She said she called all the people who had said “come see us sometime” over the years to let them know they were headed their way and could they have a meal together. She said that the meal turned into an overnight stay a lot of the time and they didn’t end up in motels very often during the trip.

“We had a great time,” said Carolyn. “We packed big suitcases to stay in the car, and then we had smaller suitcases to carry in and out of people’s houses. We kinda lived out of our car.”

Carolyn said she and Al were able to visit a lot of family and friends, and the trip allowed them to see a lot of things a long way they had never seen before.

Another significant trip Al and Carolyn took was when she turned 65 -- they traveled to Europe. Al’s brother, a retired teacher who taught German, was working as a travel guide and planned a family trip to Germany, where Al’s family originally came from. Carolyn said fifteen members of the family went on that trip.

Al and Carolyn also had the experience of taking a cruise along the coast to Alaska. On their drive to Seattle, Washington, to board the cruise, Carolyn said they drove through Montana to visit family and went through Idaho and stopped to see family on their way home. They have visited almost all of the 50 states, they said between the two of them.

“We go a lot,” said Carolyn. “We don’t just sit home. We take the opportunities that are there to go and do things in the community.”

Carolyn said she and Al had maintained relationships with a lot of their classmates from high school and college. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said they would regularly visit friends they graduated college with in Ames and attended a 50-year graduation banquet at Iowa State University in 2016.

Carolyn said that it became more challenging for the kids and grandkids to come to their house for the holidays over the years, so she and Al added visiting their homes to their travels.

In addition to traveling, the two enjoyed square dancing together after their family was raised. They danced with the Shenandoah Pairs and Squares and then later with the Clarinda Circle 8. The couple still enjoys getting in the car and heading out to visit with friends and family, and you can sometimes find them playing cards with friends on a Friday night or having an evening out for dinner. Al said they have also started attending school athletic events again, which has been fun.

But no matter where the two go, it is guaranteed that Carolyn has her camera on her lap or around her neck. Photographing people, places and things is a love that Carolyn got from her mother. She has taken many pictures of people over the years while teaching, at community events, and for families. She enjoys capturing birds, flowers, and landscape pictures when she isn’t photographing people.

“I’ve learned to take pretty good pictures on the fly,” laughed Carolyn. While traveling in the car, Al isn’t always able to pull over for her to get the shot, and she said, “he won’t turn around very often.”

Carolyn said spending time together with your significant other is important but feels spending time with friends as individuals and as a couple is also essential in a marriage. She said she has friends she does a lot of things with on her own, and Al has his “coffee crew” he spends time with.

Al indicated that you can still be yourself and be an individual and be in a successful marriage at the same time. Carolyn feels having those other relationships in your life will help when the day comes that you lose your significant other when they pass.

While Al and Carolyn enjoy doing many things together, they still enjoy their time individually as well. Al said he enjoys landscaping, reading, and putting together puzzles in his free time. He also likes to cook a lot of the meals at home, and Carolyn said, “He likes to cook, and if hes’ willing to do it, I’ll let him.”

Carolyn feels many factors go into a successful marriage.

“Marriage is a give and take,” said Carolyn. “And there are times when you have to give more than 50%.”

Humor is also an important part of Carolyn and Al’s life together.

“If you can’t laugh off some things, then you’re going to get mad,” said Carolyn. “I think being able to laugh with each other is important.”

She also says to learn to forgive.

“Everything doesn’t necessarily go smooth all the time, and there can be rough patches, but we have to learn to forgive each other,” said Carolyn

Al said he takes their wedding vows seriously.

“Looking back, I see we went to a church and stood there in front of God and promised to stay together till death,” said Al.

Al said while he and Carolyn weren’t real religious at that time, their relationship with God has grown, and they’ve realized the importance of that oath and saying it to him. He said they have tried to apply some of the biblical principles to family life and marriage.

As Al and Carolyn celebrate their 57th Valentine’s Day together as a married couple, they said they usually don’t make a big deal out of the day and will probably celebrate the same way they celebrate a lot of other things by going out to dinner.