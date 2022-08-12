Final preparations ongoing in Shenandoah for upcoming school year

The Shenandoah Community School District is ready to start the 2022-2023 school year in a little over a week.

Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said things would kick off for students and families on Monday, Aug. 22, with a back-to-school open house, barbecue and music from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Students can meet their teachers, see their classroom and spend a fun evening with their families.

The first day of school for students in even grades will be Tuesday, Aug. 23. Students in odd grades will start school on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Nelson said all students would be on campus Thursday, Aug. 25. She said using the alternating schedule helps the district communicate and teach procedures, protocols and safety information to the students more effectively in smaller groups. She said it also allows kids going into middle school and new students to the district to become acclimated with their new surroundings with a limited number of students in the building, so it’s not as overwhelming.

“I think it's going to be a great year,” Nelson said. She said it has taken a lot of planning and coordination to get to this point, but the district is “staffed and ready to go.”

On Monday, Aug. 15, Nelson said all staff would be back on campus for an entire week of planning and training before school starts. She said there would be several keynote speakers on campus for the staff during the week.

Nelson said the district would continue to strive to offer top-notch staff when school districts across the state and nation struggle with staffing issues.

“The staffing component is a little more challenging right now,” she said. “Our focus is on recruiting and retaining great staff. We want to have the very best staff possible for our students, and we want the best opportunities for kids, and we will work diligently to make that happen.”

During the Aug. 8 Shenandoah School Board meeting, several positions were on the agenda to be approved. Nelson said those positions included special education associates, enabling the district to continue to provide the same services in special education. Nelson said the district has used bonuses for employee retention and feels that has helped.

While staffing continues to be challenging, Nelson said the district has “accepted the challenge and will find the right people to join our team.”

A change in school funding has also been a curve ball for the district, and charter schools have created a new dynamic. However, Nelson said the district would continue to focus on creating the very best opportunities for students and communicate to families that the Shenandoah Community School District is the best place to be.

The district has had a long-term relationship with Iowa Western Community College, where students could take classes at IWCC and earn high school and college credits. During Monday night's school board meeting, an IWCC Academy Program agreement was approved, offering assistance with tool and equipment fees for some of the career technical education courses offered at IWCC. Some of those courses would include auto and diesel mechanics.

Nelson also feels the district made the right decision to support students and families with free school meals and drop the textbook and activities fees for the upcoming school year.

During the July 12 school board meeting, it was approved to use the district's Child Nutrition Funds to pay for meals as part of the Community Eligibility Provision for Food Services for the first half of the school year. The district plans to monitor the situation and evaluate it in December for the second half of the school year. For the past several years, the district could provide free lunches to all students regardless of income level during the COVID-19 pandemic because the federal government was reimbursing the school district. Nelson described the district's decision to fund the meals for at least the first half of the school year as a temporary buffer between the federal level and what the district can do at a local level. During the same meeting, the board approved eliminating student textbooks and activity fees for the 2022-2023 school year.

Nelson said the district is trying to be conscious of the current economic situation and support students and families as long as the district can sustain that. She feels these strategies will also help the district stand out and show that its focus is on the students and their families.