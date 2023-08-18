The City of Sidney is one step closer to updating all water meters.

The Sidney City Council approved the installation of the 100 remaining meters by Ferguson Waterworks, LLC, at a cost of $15,195.00 at its Aug. 14 meeting.

The meter project was added to a USDA grant for the city’s water improvement project that began five years ago when the city engineer at the time, Steve Perry, and the council realized there would be enough funds to install meters. The subcontractor, UMS, had completed installation of all but 100 meters by Oct. 10, 2022, two weeks before the grant was required to be closed out. All funds were leveraged from the grant, but the city has been waiting for installation to be completed since that time.

"We need to finish out the meter installation that did not get done by the third party contractor. They were found unsuitable to the task and were not able to finish,” said Chris Sokolowski, the city water supervisor.

UMS cited variance in sizes, inability to access or locate meters and meters would require additional work.

“Ferguson, the suppliers of those meters, have reached out to us and essentially promised us that they found a third party contractor that will meet or exceed all the needs of the rest of installations that need to be completed, which is a little over 100,” Sokolowski said.

The council asked that Sokolowski keep them informed as to the progress of the installations.

The council approved the following:

• An override of the mayor’s veto of the new city camera policy. The council originally approved the policy and the related resolution on July 10, and Mayor Ken Brown vetoed the measure on July 24 citing conflict of interest on the part of Councilman Don Benedict. Council members had been working on a camera and video policy for several months. The policy first came about due to cameras being installed in the city parks.

• Resolution 2023-17, establishing the Sidney City Camera and Video Policy.

• The consent agenda, which included the July 24 and Aug. 7 minutes, payroll report No. 16 and August claims.

• The purchase of stain and supplies and the rental of equipment for public works to stain and seal the gazebo and concrete at Gazebo Park.

• The Paya contract for the Banyon Data online pay portal. Council members approved the purchase on July 10 for the online Internet pay module for residents.

“The city pays the annual fee of $195 and the fee is less expensive for our residents than what we were using," City Clerk Lisa Cowles said. "Besides being able to view their bill, this company provides more services overall. You already approved the purchase, this is an approval of the contract.”

• The purchase of a basketball hoop for the city park and necessary supplies for installation.

Park Board President Kala Clark shared several examples of hoops and stencil kits for court markings.

“I did a lot of research and looked at what was sturdy and the best ones rated for parks," she said. "I highlighted some notes on each one.”

Council members approved the purchase of a hoop through Mega Slam Hoops at a cost of $2,299. Advantages to this hoop include backboard padding, a rim that pivots to prevent damage and free shipping.

The council tabled action on the purchase of a stencil kit and paint for the basketball court at the city park so they could pursue possible court surface options.

• A five-year contract with CIT Sewer Solutions. Sokolowski told council members that CIT has completed sewer work for areas of Clay and Birch Streets and indicated that the company also flushes and cameras sewer lines.

In other business:

• Dustin Sheldon went over the monthly finances for the fire department. He said all is going well with the fire department.

• Sokolowski asked council members to consider putting a generator at the transfer station for the city wells.

“Our old generator is on a trailer, and it has had issues," he said. "It leaks diesel and is not waterproof. What I would like to discuss is having our engineers look at the possibility of placing a generator just big enough for our two wells. We would need to have it sized and find out how much we need to have it run the way we need it to run. I would like to know if you would allow me to go to the engineers with that and look at options and prices.”

Councilman Justin Shirley said he thinks it is worth pursuing but before the council can reach out to the engineers for pricing, the subject has to be an action item placed on the agenda.

• Sokolowski is also concerned about weather proofing the wells.

“We need to protect our wells in the winter," he said. "The way our wells are set up, they are up in the air, with no shelter. That does allow those wells to freeze, as we experienced several times last winter. The immediate fix was to wrap it in insulation and take a plastic barrel, cut in half and put a space heater in it. That is absolutely not the best route to take for the future in winter for those wells.

"We need a better idea and a better plan on that," he said. "I’m asking for an engineer’s help on that because we need options, and we need people that understand all the conditions that need addressed.”

Shirley recommended also placing this topic as an agenda item at the council’s next meeting so the council can take action.

• Judy Braunschweig spoke about several issues during the public comment time.

“I noticed that the subject came up last month about weeds at the edges of people’s yards. Yes, it is unsightly. But, we also have a lot of weeds in the street and in the gutters," she said. "So, I’m not sure that before we start complaining to citizens, that the city should take care of those weeds first.”

She recommended a 4-wheeler to go through and spray throughout the street each year. Braunschweig also asked about the need two fulltime clerks comparing it with similar sized towns.

She also asked for copies of the mayor’s duties and city manager’s duties so she can be better informed.

Braunschweig also commented that although she was happy with Rodeo Days and the Rodeo Parade, she was disappointed about the cars parked on the street during the parade.

“I am hoping that it can be rectified for next year, not just because it blocks the view for parade goers but for the safety of the children,” she said.

The next Sidney City Council meeting will be Aug. 28.