Finding what southwest Iowa has to offer

If you are unsure what southwest Iowa has to offer, people living in southwest Iowa might suggest taking the time to explore; you might be surprised.

Born and raised in Page County in the town of Shenandoah, Amanda Branson always knew southwest Iowa was a unique place. After graduating high school in 2004, Branson attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years and finished her bachelor's degree in Therapeutic Recreation at the University of Iowa in 2008.

However, instead of immediately returning to southwest Iowa after graduating from the University of Iowa, Branson decided to follow a goal she had set for herself: to live in Colorado. Branson spent a year in Colorado, where she interned at the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winter Park, Colorado. She even contemplated going to nursing school during that time.

“I ended up being a CNA for a little bit because I put myself on a waitlist for nursing school trying to figure out what I was going to do with myself,” Branson said.

Branson said she began to miss her family and her hometown of Shenandoah and decided in 2009 to move to Lincoln, Nebraska, which is only about 82 miles west of Shenandoah. From Lincoln, Branson said she could easily travel back and forth to Shenandoah, which she still called home.

In 2010, she learned of an opening at the Shenandoah Medical Center Wellness Center, applied, and was offered a job as a personal trainer. Branson accepted and moved home.

In 2015 she took on an additional role at SMC, utilizing her therapeutic recreation degree by doing activities with the skilled patients in the hospital. She also earned a second bachelor's degree in communications, sciences and disorders from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire online in 2020 and is now working on her master's in speech-language pathology through the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Branson said she does not regret spending a year in Colorado but is glad to be home now, in southwest Iowa to stay. In 2015, Branson married her husband Dusty, and they now have two children, 5-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Cody. Dusty was also raised in Shenandoah, and the two met playing sand volleyball when Branson moved back to Shenandoah after living in Lincoln.

Branson said everybody and everything about Shenandoah and southwest Iowa is familiar, and it is where she is comfortable. She doesn’t miss the days of having to search out directions on her phone before she can go somewhere.

Southwest Iowa is where everyone knows one another, Branson said.

“Even if you don’t know each other, it doesn’t take long to make all the connections," she said. "If you need help with something, it's not hard to find somebody that can help you or direct you to what you need.”

After returning to Shenandoah, Branson served as an Elder at her church for two sessions and said she is now looking forward to joining the Education Foundation.

A great education system and a vast array of activities are two things Branson thinks Shenandoah should be proud of. Branson said slow-pitch softball, bowling, golf and volleyball leagues are available for individuals who enjoy staying active. She said another bonus for southwest Iowa is the Wabash Trace that runs through Shenandoah, where a person can enjoy a walk or bike ride.

“Southwest Iowa has a lot to offer,” Branson said.

And, if you don’t initially find something you enjoy spending time doing or that sparks your interest, Branson suggests not to be afraid to get out there and look harder until you find it.

While Branson referred to the mountains in Colorado as refreshing, she said southwest Iowa is her home.