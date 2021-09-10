Finkenauer says voters want a change

Abby Finkenauer has her sights set on Chuck Grassley.

But in order to take on Iowa’s longtime Republican U.S. senator — assuming he runs for re-election next year — Finkenauer, the former congresswoman and state legislator, and now Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, first must navigate a Democratic primary.

In an interview after a recent campaign event, Finkenauer talked about what she believes Iowa Democrats are looking for in their candidate to try to climb Iowa politics’ seemingly unclimbable mountain: defeat Chuck Grassley. She also offered her thoughts on what message Iowa Democrats need to deliver to voters in order to end their statewide, top-of-the-ticket losing streak.

Grassley has not yet announced whether he will run for re-election to an eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. He would be 89 years old when sworn in to another term.

Jim Carlin, a Republican state legislator from northwest Iowa, has announced his campaign. But he would be an even longer shot to defeat Grassley in a Republican primary.