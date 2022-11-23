Fire crews battle overnight blaze in Shenandoah

A fire Tuesday night engulfed a commercial building located at 200 Maple St., a block off Thomas Ave., that once housed a business called Survival Eats in the front portion of the building. A fabrication business still occupied the side and back portion of the building.

At 10:37 p.m., the Shenandoah Fire Department was called to the scene of the fire. According to officials, heavy fire and smoke were seen coming from the southwest and northwest back portion of the large single-story brick building. As crews tried to battle the fire, they were quickly pushed into a defensive strategy because the roof and walls were collapsing.

Because the building was connected to a line of other buildings on the block, Fire Chief Justin Marshall said there was an imminent threat that the fire would spread to the adjacent buildings. He said additional fire departments were called in for additional manpower and a second aerial truck.

By around 1 a.m., Marshall said the fire was contained, and they estimated 400,000 gallons of water had been used to fight the blaze. He said the building was a total loss, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the other buildings and said there was no damage or exposure to the adjacent buildings.

“The biggest thing was just the sheer amount of area we had to protect, exposure we were protecting, just the amount of resources it took just to keep that contained, and the guys did a fabulous job,” Marshall said.

Marshall said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the fire marshal is investigating the cause. He said crews are working in shifts and predict they will remain on the scene until sometime Wednesday afternoon to keep an eye on the collapsed roofing material that occasionally smolders up. The Shenandoah Fire Department asks that people avoid the 200 block of Maple Street until crews have finished.

“If you would have told me at 10:30 p.m., we would have had the fire contained by 1 a.m. in the first 15 minutes we were there, or 20 minutes, I would have said there's no way,” Marshall said. “I figured we’d still be fighting it. We had it contained by 1 a.m. That’s pretty impressive.”

Marshall said the neighboring departments called to assist were on the scene quickly, and everyone worked together, stayed calm and no injuries were reported.

“For everything we were up against, it could not have went any better,” Marshall said. “Very happy with the crew, and we have great neighbors and we all work together.”

The Shenandoah Fire Department was assisted by the Shenandoah Police Department, Red Oak Fire Department, Coin Fire Department, Clarinda Fire Department, Essex Fire and Rescue and MidAmerican Energy.