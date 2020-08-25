Fire fighters battle early morning blaze in Essex

On Aug. 25, at around 2 a.m., the Essex Fire Department responded to an early morning blaze at 807 Nebraska Ave.
Fire officials said the homeowners awoke to the sound of smoke detectors and smelled the smoke. The individuals residing at the residence quickly evacuated and shut the door to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.
All occupants, including three children and three pets, escaped with no injuries.
Chief Todd Franks credited containment of the fire to a small area to working smoke detectors inside the home and quick thinking by the occupants. Firefighters kept water damage to a minimum, though the entire house has smoke damage. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour.
Essex Fire and Rescue was assisted at the scene by Page County Emergency Management, Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriffs Deputy and Shenandoah Rescue.
