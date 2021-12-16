Fire in Malvern destroys historic grocery store

The small community of Malvern is now without a grocery store after a fire Monday devastated the 150-year-old Mulholland Grocery.

The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, and nearly a dozen area fire departments aided in the response, according to The Associated Press. Although the store was still open when the fire started, no injuries were reported.

Malvern, a town of about 1,000 people, is about 30 miles southeast of Council Bluffs.

Main Street, where the store was located, remained closed off at mid-day Tuesday, and firefighters were still spraying water on the structure.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, store owner Tom Mulholland thanked area first responders who brought the blaze under control and the community members who have rallied to support the historic store.

“To my friends, customers, and supporters near and far, again, words cannot express the gratitude for the love and support I have been shown over the past 12 hours,” Mulholland wrote on Facebook. “The comments, the hugs, the shoulders to cry on last night all helped.”

Mulholland’s originally opened in the 1870s as a dry goods store and has remained in the Mulholland family for all but 17 years of its history, according to the store’s website.

Since the 1980s, Mulholland’s has been the only grocery store in Malvern, according to the website. It also serves as a butcher shop and catering business.

In his Facebook post, Mulholland expressed his support for his employees and the many customers who will be affected by the store’s closure.

Mulholland has not said whether he will reopen the store.

“To my family and my ancestors; I am sincerely sorry for the loss of what so many worked so hard for, for well over a century,” Mulholland closed his Facebook post with. “The blood, sweat and tears of many rest there, and memories for many more.”