Firefighters battle garage fire in frigid temps Wednesday

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries Wednesday afternoon while battling a garage fire in the frigid temperatures in Shenandoah.

At around 10:47 a.m. on Feb. 23, the Shenandoah Fire Department was dispatched to 307 East Thomas Avenue for a garage on fire in the alley. Upon arrival, officials with the department said firefighters encountered heavy black smoke from the eave and soffit area of the structure. Crews located the fire in the loft area of the structure and performed ventilation to remove heavy heat and smoke from the structure.

Officials said the fire was determined to be accidental and was believed to be caused by faulty electrical wiring. It was determined the fire originated in the middle of the structure in the loft area above the ground floor. It was reported that all occupants escaped without injury, and two firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released.

The structure was determined to be a total loss.

Additional manpower was received from the Essex Fire Department to help relieve fatigued firefighters because of the cold temperatures.

Crews were on the scene until 1:35 p.m. In addition to the Essex Fire Department, the Shenandoah Fire Department was assisted by Shenandoah EMS, Shenandoah Police Department, Shenandoah Street Department and Mid-American Energy.