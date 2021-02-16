Firefighters battle garage fire Monday in dangerous temps

Firefighters battle garage fire in subzero temperatures Monday evening.

The Shenandoah Fire Department was called to 911 W. Summit Ave., at 5:17 p.m. Monday for a garage fire. Upon arrival, Fire Chief Justin Marshall said crews found heavy smoke and a large working fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Coin and Essex Fire Departments were called to provide assistance as the crews also faced subzero temperatures, snow and ice. Marshall said defensive firefighting operations were initiated to prevent fire extension into other nearby structures.

Marshall said the fire was determined to be accidental and was caused by a wood-burning furnace inside the garage. He said there were no injuries and the fire caused extensive damage to the structure. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

The Shenandoah Fire Department was assisted by Shenandoah EMS, Shenandoah Police Department, Essex Fire and Rescue, Coin Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Shenandoah Street department.