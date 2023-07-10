A new summer event for kids of all ages is just one week away.

First National Bank and the Shenandoah Public Library are partnering to organize a “Summer Blast” event on Wednesday, July 19, at 116 S. Blossom St. on the west side of the bank in the grassy area and parking lot. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with fun games, prizes and food.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., kids can enjoy games provided by the Shenandoah Public Library, such as giant outdoor Jenga, yard Yahtzee and Connect Four, as well as cornhole. Other activities include a basketball hoop, a tattoo table, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and beach ball volleyball.

Picnic tables will be set up for families to sit and enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, popsicles, water and lemonade. The Shenandoah Hy-Vee store is donating hot dogs and hot dog buns.

Children are also invited to bring down their piggy banks, jars, or bags of coins during the event to see how much they have saved by having their change run through the coin counter at First National Bank.

At 1 p.m., kids are invited to walk across the street to the Shenandoah Public Library for a summer kids program, “Animal Tracks,” with Charley Stevens from the Page County Conservation office. Stevens will talk about the different animal tracks you might run across in Page County and how to identify them.

“It’s a really lovely way for us to showcase the games that we have in our library that people can check out,” Carrie Falk, Shenandoah Public Library Director, said. “We really appreciate Patti (Rolf) and the bank staff working with us on this.”

Falk said July 19 will be the final Summer Kids Wednesday afternoon program, but children can continue reading books for the Summer Reading Program and earning badges through July 31.

Rolf said First National Bank is committed to serving their customers and community and is excited to provide this fun event for families and children to have a little summer fun. She and Falk appreciate the community partnership between the two entities to make this event possible.