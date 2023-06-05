First National Bank employees are truly committed to the communities we serve, and it is our privilege as bank leaders to have the opportunity to share our knowledge and teach our youth the value of becoming lifelong savers. We encourage financial responsibility at a young age, which in turn will strengthen and maintain our thriving communities for years to come.

First National Bank employees shared important lessons on saving money to local community students as part of the American Bankers Associations’ National Teach Children to Save Program.

The educational presentation involves bankers teaching students financial skills through activities, interactive scenarios and sharing real-life experiences. The lessons cover the basics of saving, how interest makes money grow, how to cut spending, bill management, how to create a budget and how to distinguish needs from wants.

The ABA Education Foundation’s Teach Children to Save Program along with other financial education initiatives have reached 13 million young people with the help of more than 275,000 bankers who increase financial literacy through hands-on learning and raise awareness about the important role that banks, and bankers play in helping young people develop lifelong saving habits.

“Familiarizing students with financial education fundamentals at an early age puts them on a path to becoming smart money-managing adults,” said Julie Lanning, President & CEO of First National Bank. “Teach Children to Save is a great opportunity for us to share our passion for financial education and improve our local community.”

First National Bank was able to educate over 245 students this year. We are truly passionate about educating our youth about financial literacy and look forward to these special events each year giving our youth a foundation for financial success in the future.

First National Bank is a full-service community bank locally owned that specializes in commercial, ag, and personal banking. First National Bank has offices in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah with assets of $438 million. Member FDIC