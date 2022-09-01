First National Bank to host annual shred day

Residents can safely and securely shred unwanted documents in Shenandoah on an upcoming shred day.

The annual First National Bank shred day will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 17 this year. Adam Wright, Retail Manager for the Shenandoah branch location, said this is a service the bank is happy to provide to the community and offers individuals a secure way to get rid of unwanted documents safely.

Wright said each person would be allowed to bring three boxes of documents and are asked to pull up in front of First National Bank on Blossom Street. He said the documents would be shredded on-site by Paper Tiger, and employees would be on hand to help unload boxes from vehicles.

Wright said he encourages the community to take advantage of the free service and invites anyone with questions about the services that First National Bank offers to ask any on-site employees that day.