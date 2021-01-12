First National Bank website changing to www.FNBC.bank on Jan. 26

First National Bank remains committed to safety and soundness and that includes your online security. That in mind, our bank will be moving from www.FNBcreston.com to www.FNBC.bank on Jan. 26. We make this move with you in mind as .bank domains are gaited – just like a .gov or .edu – which provides an added layer of security for our customers.

“Both .coms and .nets are fairly easy to obtain,” said Randy Huewe, president at First National Bank in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah. “That means fraudsters are able to purchase a .com and could create a website that looks similar to ours. That can confuse customers and could lead to ID theft and financial fraud. That’s why we’re moving to a .bank. It’s very difficult to obtain a .bank domain. There is a stringent verification process. So, when you’re at www.FNBC.bank on Jan. 26 and moving forward, you can be certain you’re banking with us.”

Huewe said there will be no interruption to customers on Jan. 26. If customers type in our former .com address, they will be automatically redirected to www.FNBC.bank. And, during this transition, no changes at all will be made to Mobile, Retail or Business Online Banking.