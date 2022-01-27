 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Thursday in February deemed Shenandoah Optimist Day

During the Jan. 25 Shenandoah Optimist Club meeting at the Depot Deli, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen signed a proclamation stating that the first Thursday in February will be Shenandoah Optimist Day each year.

