First Thursday in February deemed Shenandoah Optimist Day
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sarah Crockett of Shenandoah makes her directorial debut at Southwest Iowa Theatre Group with the world premiere of “Rent After Death.”
Mayor Ken Brown presided over his first official meeting as Sidney’s new mayor at a special meeting on Jan. 3. The purpose of the meeting was …
Page County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information relating to a burglary that was reported Jan. 13 south of Essex.
The Shenandoah Speech Team traveled to Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs on Sat. Jan. 22 to compete in the 2022 IHSSA District Lar…
Five students from Shenandoah High School Davis Rodgers FFA chapter attended the Ignite, Amplify, and Transform conference on Jan. 8. The memb…
The Sidney School Board heard jointly from school principals Kim Payne and Shannon Wehling at the Jan. 17 meeting. They recently returned from…
Leading Democratic challenger has $8,500 in campaign treasury
Armed with information from several constituents, council remembers came to the Essex City Council Jan. 12 meeting knowing they needed to disc…
Lee Enterprises is urging shareholders to retain its existing executive committee, warning against Alden Global Capital, the "vulture hedge fu…
Northwest Financial Corp. announces Julie Lanning as President of First National Bank in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah
Northwest Financial Corp. announces Julie Lanning has accepted the President/CEO position at First National Bank, locations in Creston, Afton …