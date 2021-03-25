Former Fremont County Hometown Pride Coach Doug Friedli honored for efforts

“Endowments are a living legacy of Hometown Pride,” said Friedli, “they will keep giving back forever. I am so proud of the towns that have been able to start those funds and keep them growing. Now they can also leverage those funds to get additional grants.”

Through the efforts of the grant writers in these Hometown Pride committees and the guidance of Friedli, as of November 2020, Hometown Pride committees in Fremont County had received a total of $605,042 from 116 grants since the program began in November 2013. Friedli noted additional grants had been awarded by FCCF since November 2020, but he hadn’t seen those amounts yet.

While Friedli is very proud of the progress the communities in Fremont County have made, and appreciates being honored with this award, he stressed, “The credit doesn’t go to me; it goes to the wonderful volunteers for the planning, fundraising and hard work for all the projects in Fremont County. I’m so proud of all they have accomplished in the last seven years.”