Former Fremont County Hometown Pride Coach Doug Friedli honored for efforts

According to the Keep Iowa Beautiful newsletter for the month of March, the Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors recently announced several award winners for 2021, including one for former Fremont County Hometown Pride Coach Doug Friedli.
Keep Iowa Beautiful Donald F. Lamberti Hometown Pride Vision Award
The newsletter announced “the Keep Iowa Beautiful Donald F. Lamberti Hometown Pride Vision Award selected Doug Friedli for his excellent work as Hometown Pride Coach for Fremont County providing long-term technical and support assistance to the communities. The results improved quality of life, increased cultural and economic vitality resulting in more community pride.”
Friedli coached the towns of Fremont County for the five years the program was funded (2013-2018), and was asked to continue for another year, then another year, by several of the town Hometown Pride committees. Those committees sought out and found funding for the two additional years, and were supported in those efforts by the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, each community and the banks in the county. Each of these entities could see the benefits the Hometown Pride program had brought to the communities of Fremont County.
Friedli guided the county’s communities to organize, work together, determine needed projects and seek out funding for those projects, among other things. Friedli also encouraged each town to start endowment funds that would grow and help pay for necessary projects in the future. During his tenure, six of the 10 communities successfully started endowment funds: Farragut, Sidney, Hamburg, Percival, Tabor and Randolph. While the Tabor and Randolph endowment funds are still too new, the other four community endowment funds are now able to provide small grants each September for projects in their towns using only interest from their fund. These endowment funds are handled through the Fremont County Community Foundation.
“Endowments are a living legacy of Hometown Pride,” said Friedli, “they will keep giving back forever. I am so proud of the towns that have been able to start those funds and keep them growing. Now they can also leverage those funds to get additional grants.”
Through the efforts of the grant writers in these Hometown Pride committees and the guidance of Friedli, as of November 2020, Hometown Pride committees in Fremont County had received a total of $605,042 from 116 grants since the program began in November 2013. Friedli noted additional grants had been awarded by FCCF since November 2020, but he hadn’t seen those amounts yet.
While Friedli is very proud of the progress the communities in Fremont County have made, and appreciates being honored with this award, he stressed, “The credit doesn’t go to me; it goes to the wonderful volunteers for the planning, fundraising and hard work for all the projects in Fremont County. I’m so proud of all they have accomplished in the last seven years.”
Friedli talked about the way the communities had grown together since the introduction of Hometown Pride, noting that this was evidenced during the 2019 flood disaster, when people across the county were involved in helping the victims of this disaster, neighbor to neighbor. During Friedli’s tenure, the Fremont County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group was also formed for just such issues in future. This group is made up of many of the same people who are members of the Hometown Pride committees, and Friedli is a proud member of that group.