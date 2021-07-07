Former Grassley staffers launch whistleblower support organization

Acolytes of Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who the New York Times once described as “a sort of patron saint of whistleblowers,” launched an organization to advocate for whistleblowers and whistle-blowing on the same day that President Joe Biden signed legislation co-sponsored by the Iowa Republican establishing a whistleblower award program at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

In announcing the president’s signing of the CFTC legislation, the White House thanked Grassley as well as Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Susan Collins of Maine, and Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

The legislation was necessary because of the success of the whistleblower program at the CFTC, Grassley said.

“Some awards distributed to whistleblowers have grown to the point that they risk wiping out the award fund before it can be replenished,” he said. That would sideline staff and operations.

“We can’t allow this program to become a victim of its own success,” Grassley said, adding, “Congress’ broad bipartisan support for this bill demonstrates just how important this program is.”