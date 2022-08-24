Forum makes donation to Shenandoah library, city fireworks display

The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah kicked off Tuesday evening’s Shenandoah City Council meeting with two check presentations to benefit the city.

A check for $1,000 was presented to the Shenandoah Public Library by members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah in honor of Rosemary Revell Morrow.

Morrow is a native of Shenandoah, and she and her husband Phil Morrow are members of the Kansas City BBQ Society and were instrumental in planning and organizing the 2022 Shenandoah Shendig BBQ competition in July.

“So the story goes, when she was a little girl, Shenandoah native Rosemary Revell spent every possible moment in the children's department in the Shenandoah Public Library,” said Mace Hensen, board member of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah.”When she was old enough to work at the library making $1 an hour, she spent every possible moment reading to the kids in the pit.”

Hensen said that Morrow's time at the library influenced her career choices later in life. She worked at a large public library system in the Kansas City area, a medical library, and one of the largest law libraries in Kansas City. He said that Morrow currently works at the University of Kansas Medical Center in the biostatistics and data sciences department.

“Rosemary Revell Morrow has also had a passion for BBQ competitions and, for almost 25 years, has dreamed of her hometown of Shenandoah hosting a Kansas City BBQ Society BBQ competition,” Hensen said. “She and her husband, Phil Morrow, and their friends Ed and Donna Young were incredibly instrumental in making that happen this past July when Shenandoah hosted its very first Shenandoah Shendig BBQ competition. In recognition of that support, love for BBQ, love for Shenandoah and the guidance she, Phil and the Young’s provided to the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, the forum is proud to present this check in the amount of $1,000 to the Shenandoah Public Library in the Revell family name in honor of our very dear friend Rosemary Revell Morrow.”

Following the donation, Morrow could be heard saying, “Thank you for making my dreams come true.”

Morrow also presented Carrie Falk, director of the Shenandoah Public Library, with a copy of the Kansas City BBQ Society cookbook signed by the co-editors. The cookbook is intended to be made available for checkout by patrons of the library.

The forum presented a second check for $2,100.80 to the City of Shenandoah for the 2023 fireworks display show.

Forum member Natalie Kirsch said the forum decided in February to assist the American Legion with fundraising for the fireworks presentation for 2022. She said the initial sponsors were Community 1st Credit Union, Sorensen Auto Plaza and Tri-Valley Bank.

The forum did not stop there, though. They raised additional funds for the 2023 fireworks show, which is what prompted the additional check. Those further donations were received from Elm Street Grill, Wallin Plumbing, Fareway Stores Inc. and Crowley Construction.

“During the Star Spangled Shenandoah event, the pie auction was used to raise funds for the 2023 firework show,” said Kirsch. “We also want to thank those who donated and purchased pie at that event.”

Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen thanked the forum members for igniting positive energy in Shenandoah.

“It’s amazing, and we can’t thank them enough for all the volunteers they get together to do these things,” McQueen said.

The City Council also approved a street closure request from the Forum to Revitalize Shenaodoah from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, so the forum can recognize the volunteers that have helped with their events and will have an exciting announcement about its 2023 Shendig BBQ competition.

In other business, the Shenandoah City Council:

• Approved solicitation of bids and publication of a notice to demolish or clean up city-owned properties located at 101 N. Center St., 113 University Ave., 1213 W. Valley Ave. and 1215 W. Valley Ave. as part of the city's demolition project.

• Approved solicitation of bids and a notice for the sale of city-owned property located at 201 N. Broad St.

• Approved a street closure request from the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association for Saturday, Sept. 24, for the Shenfest festivities.

The next Shenandoah City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.