Forum members engage Shenandoah residents through community events

“I love this lil town” is a quote you have probably heard many times over the past year. But do you know where you have heard the quote?

Big things are happening in Shenandoah, and part of that is thanks to a small group organized in early 2020 — a group looking toward the future, engaging the residents of Shenandoah and supporting locally-owned small businesses.

When Margo Gee and Jeff Subko presented their idea of the group now known as The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, their vision was just that, to revitalize Shenandoah by looking toward its future, implementing events to engage the residents, looking at the community’s challenges and finding a solution and supporting locally-owned small businesses.

The vision Gee and Subko had was welcomed. Through community meetings and brainstorming, the Forum’s board members have gathered and implemented ideas and events that have positively impacted the Shenandoah community.

While Gee and Subko have taken a step back from being as active with the Forum, current board members Natalie Kirsch, Mace Hensen, Stacey Truex, Amanda Schneider and Lorenzo Davila have made great strides.

In the beginning, the Forum held public meetings with 30 to 40 members of the community in attendance with ideas ready to get involved. But then, during the COVID pandemic, the Forum was forced to meet via Zoom and some community involvement diminished.

Shenandoah City Councilman Jon Eric Brantner said when the pandemic restrictions were lifted, the board members realized the road to success for the group meant restructuring, which included the decision for board members only to meet as a group to come up with great ideas and projects, and then, once they had a plan in place, ask the public for their help.

He said one of the objectives of the Forum following the pandemic was to regain momentum by building a name for themselves. Brantner said the organization’s restructuring made their efforts more productive. Brantner serves as the liaison between the Forum and the Shenandoah City Council.

So, the first project the Forum went to work on was organizing an event to celebrate the Fourth of July in Shenandoah, which they ended up calling the Star-Spangled Shenandoah celebration. The first Star-Spangled Shenandoah was held in July 2021 at Priest Park and included a vendor fair, children’s games, live music, axe throwing, a parade and community members ready to visit with one another and have a fun time.

The Forum members spent time visiting with local businesses to raise money before the celebration that year. That money was donated to the city to help fund the fireworks show at Sportsman Park.

When 2022 rolled around, the Forum made the celebration even bigger and added a pie-baking contest and auction to the festivities at Priest Park that would help fund the fireworks show for 2023 with its proceeds. Activities were also added at Sportsman Park after things wound down at Priest Park, and the evening ended with a fireworks show at Sportsman Park.

Brantner said the Fourth of July was one of his favorite times of the year in Shenandoah as a kid, with the flea market and events held at Sportsman Park.

“I looked forward to Fourth of July and would spend all day at Sportsman Park doing all sorts of various things,” Brantner said.

Over time, he wasn’t sure why those events “fizzled out” until the evening fireworks show was the only thing left of the Fourth of July celebration in Shenandoah. So when the Forum chose that holiday to build on to bring the community together, Brantner was pleased. He said “with a few hiccups and a few learning curves” that first year he considered to be “phenomenal.”

Part of the Star-Spangled Shenandoah celebration included a retail promotion called the Freedom Passport. Individuals could pick up a passport booklet, which participating businesses in Shenandoah would stamp when visiting their store. At the end of the promotion period, the passport booklets were returned to the Forum and entered into a random drawing for a cash prize.

“I think it’s been great to have an organization that’s focused on local and small businesses,” Brantner said.

Another successful event the Forum organized in 2022 was the “Shendig BBQ Cookoff.” Again, this event brought the community of Shenandoah together and drew people from outside the community to Shenandoah. It was estimated that there were 1,000 people in attendance spanning the two-day event.

Twenty-seven teams competed in the sanctioned official qualifier event with the Kansas City Barbecue Society on July 29 and 30, held on the Elks Lodge grounds in Shenandoah. Of those 27 teams, 12 were local within an hour’s drive of Shenandoah. Other teams traveled from Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

Hensen referred to the event’s planning as a “labor of love.” Shenandoah native and member of the Kansas City Barbecue Society Rosemary Morrow and her husband Phil helped guide the Forum on organizing the cookoff.

As a thank you, the Forum donated $1,000 to the Shenandoah Public Library and Friends of the Library in the name of Rosemary’s family, the Revell family. Rosemary spent many hours at the library growing up and later found her first job working in the children’s department at the Shenandoah library.

The Shendig BBQ Cookoff was so successful that the Forum could make additional donations to groups that volunteered their time to help at events sponsored by the Forum. The Forum presented three checks for $500 to the Shenandoah Music Boosters for their 2023 Disney World Trip, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Department and the Shenandoah Optimist Club during the Forums Volunteer Recognition event in September, where they served a meal and desserts to say thank you to all the many volunteers who had helped with their events. A fourth check for $1,000 was presented to the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.

The teams competing in the Shendig BBQ Cookoff said they were impressed with the event and how well the organizers took care of them. They were also impressed by how the community of Shenandoah came together, embraced the event and supported the competitors. Brantner said he could only see the Shendig BBQ Competition growing, and a second ShenDig has been announced for Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22, 2023.

While the Forum has helped with and planned additional events, Brantner feels the Star-Spangled Shenandoah and the ShenDig BBQ Competition will be events Shenandoah becomes well known for. He sees those two events continuing to grow and will bring the Shenandoah community members together and bring people from outside the community to town.

While many service organizations in Shenandoah provide excellent services or programs that people can volunteer to help with, Brantner said the Forum’s events “allow people to get involved in their own way.”

He said each organization within Shenandoah “has very passionate, caring, determined people behind them, which make them all successful. They’re all trying to make a difference in our community.”

So he said it is not about comparing the Forum to other organizations. He said the Forum “fills a void that I don’t think was filled before.”

Whereas many service organizations raise money for a specific charity or event, the Forum has a broader community reach.

Other events the Forum has either organized or been a part of are the vendor fair during the Shenandoah Shenfest Celebration in September and providing hot chocolate and smores at the Night the Lights Come On in downtown Shenandoah in November, which is hosted by the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association.

The Forum also organized a Santa’s Workshop in December, offering items kids could purchase for $1 to $5 as Christmas presents for parents and family members, and helped them wrap those presents. This event was held in conjunction with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Breakfast with Mrs. Claus event.

Before the November elections in 2021, the Forum held forums for the Shenandoah School Board and the Shenandoah Mayoral race for the community to attend.

“I personally feel everything they’ve done has been very, very positive,” Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said.

“Community minded” and “outstanding” are two ways McQueen described the Forum and the ideas they have brought to life in Shenandoah. He said it is refreshing to see new ideas implemented to bring the community together.

He said utilizing Priest Park for events was genius; people could walk from the park to downtown to shop or from the fire department during Shenfest after the pancake breakfast to Priest Park.

“They have just really done things that I didn’t think they were going to be able to accomplish, and they’ve stayed positive about it and got people interacting with them,” McQueen said.

McQueen said he can feel the community pride in Shenandoah and feels the connection between residents growing. He enjoys seeing people work together toward a common goal or project.

He said when the Forum gets an idea, “they go all out” and said the Forum has been a nice addition to Shenandoah that has brought about some positive changes.

“I’m just anxious to see what they come up with after the first of the year,” McQueen said.

The Valley News chose to recognize the members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah as our “People of the Year” for 2022 because they have put in a lot of time and effort for our community this past year.

All the planning, organizing, and reaching out for volunteers that ended with successful events that brought us together have not gone unnoticed. Thank you for the countless hours you put into each event and for giving back to your community.

The members of the Forum and those that volunteer to help with their events want to see Shenandoah and small businesses in Shenandoah flourish. One of their goals is to continue to offer the residents of Shenandoah fun activities that bring them together.

They don’t organize or help with these events because they are paid to or have to; they do it because they want to. They have become a positive part of our community, and you can often hear Hensen say, “I love this lil town.”