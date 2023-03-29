“It's going to be a great family style weekend,” is how Mace Hensen with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah described the expanded two-day Star Spangled Shenandoah Celebration set for this July.

Embarking on their third year planning the July event, members of the Forum were invited to discuss collaborating on the event with the City of Shenandoah. With the American Legion Post No. 88 stepping aside and the Shenandoah Police Department now in charge of the July fireworks show, the city wanted to add additional events to the evening. Forum member Stacy Truex said the community could expect to see a larger fireworks show this year in Shenandoah. Donations are also accepted year-round at the Shenandoah Police Department for the annual Fireworks Show Fund.

Here is a little sneak peek into what you can expect during the two-day Star Spangled Shenandoah event.

As in the previous two years, the first day of the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration will be held at Priest Park on the Saturday before July 4. Truex has been coordinating events for a long time and said vendors for the Shenandoah celebration will fill the west side of Priest Park along Elm Street from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. She said 20 vendors have already committed and there are still three months until the event. Throughout Priest Park, on July 1, food vendors and entertainment will be set up and a few things they already have planned for children are pony rides, bounce houses and a bungee run.

While Forum members say they are still in the planning stage, which began the day after the 2022 celebration, they have secured three local bands for entertainment in Priest park from 10:15 a.m. until 2 p.m. Hensen said the headliner band would be Gas N’ Grass, followed by Denise and Austin Ascherl of Head over Heals, and the Minnahoonies. Right before Gas N’ Grass takes the stage, Brayton Mcfarland will play the National Anthem on his guitar in the style of Jimmy Hendrix. Midwest Outlaw Garage and Southwest Iowa Dental are sponsoring the bands in Priest Park on Saturday.

It can’t be a celebration without a parade, so the Star Spangled Shenandoah parade on Saturday, July 1 will start at 9 a.m. and head west down Thomas Avenue, turning left at Elm Street and ending at Priest Park. Following the parade, the Forum hopes to see everyone at Priest Park with blankets and lawn chairs for a fun morning and afternoon.

As a matter of fact, one of Hensen’s favorite parts of the celebration is watching the “wall of people,” as he described it, heading down Elm Street toward Preist Park after the parade.

While you make your way around to the food vendors in the park, you can also enter one of two eating contests during the celebration on Saturday. There will be a hot dog eating contest for adults and a sweet corn eating contest for children. Keeping with the food theme, the popular pie contest from last year's celebration is back. Bake two pies and enter one into the contest to be judged and the other will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Shenandoah fireworks show for 2024. Truex said the Forum would need to know in advance if you plan to enter the pie contest and people can notify her directly on Facebook.

Hensen and Truex said they are still looking for volunteers to help with the hot dog and sweet corn eating contests and are also looking for extra shade tents to put up throughout the park on Saturday.

While details are still being worked out, Truex said there would be a baby contest in Priest Park on July 1 next to the gazebo where the Farmers Market will be set up. She said more details would be announced soon.

After a busy Saturday, Hensen said families could spend Sunday relaxing in their backyards with family grilling before heading out to the second part of the Star Spangled Celebration on the evening of Monday, July 3, at Sportsman Park.

Before the fireworks show scheduled at dusk on Monday, July 3, Hensen said the park would be filled with live music from Garrett and the Relics starting at 7:30 p.m. He said the National Anthem would be the first song the band plays.

“Last year, we had the hot dog meal and everything before the fireworks, but there just wasn’t a lot going on,” Hensen said. “So we were able to work with Garrett Lee and the Relics. They’ve offered to do the show free of charge for us. They’ve been incredible to work with.”

During the 2022 Star Spangled Shenandoah Celebration, the fireworks show was held at Sportsman Park on Saturday, July 2, following the celebration at Priest Park.

Truex said she was a little leery about planning an evening vendor fair but decided something different and adding to the celebration would be fun. With enthusiasm, she has been working with vendors for the evening vendor fair on July 3, and they will be set up in Sportsman Park from 5 p.m. until after the fireworks. She said several food vendors would also be set up in Sportsman Park that evening.

“The really neat thing has been the collaborative effort between the city, the forum, the parks and the police department,” Hensen said.

And the only gratification they need for planning the event, Truex said, is seeing families and children having fun. To be part of planning this event and others for Shenandoah means a lot to Truex.

“It's just going to be an outstanding weekend for the town of Shenandoah is what it's going to be,” Hensen said.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah board with events, be on the lookout for a community meeting in early April.