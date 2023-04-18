The call for volunteers has gone out. The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah is seeking volunteers for its upcoming 2023 events.

During a community meeting held April 13 at the Shenandoah Public Library, Forum board members Natalie Kirsch, Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex said they have had wonderful volunteers over the past three years as they have implemented their ideas in the community. However, members said more volunteers are needed as their events continue to grow.

The Forum was established as a way to revitalize the community, bring back community events and engage the residents of Shenandoah. The group was also focused on supporting locally owned small businesses. The current board members have expanded on the original vision and have four events planned for this summer.

The Forum events will kick off with the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration, in its third year, on July 1 at Priest Park. The park will be filled with vendors starting at 8 a.m., entertainment for children, food, eating contests for children and adults, pie contest and auction, baby contest and live music. A parade will travel down Thomas Avenue at 10 a.m., ending at Priest Park, where families can enjoy a day in the park until 2 p.m.

To make this event successful, members of the Forum say they will need volunteers to help vendors set up in the park from 6 to 8 a.m. This will include putting up tents and tables, helping unload and traffic control while vendors unload.

They will also need a couple of runners to help with the parade lineup and volunteers to help with the corn and hot dog eating contests. Then, throughout the day and after the event, the Forum is looking for volunteers to help keep the park clean of unwanted trash.

On July 3, the Forum is working with the City of Shenandoah on a community event at Sportsman Park. The Forum is organizing an evening vendor fair that will run from 5 p.m. until the city fireworks show at dusk. There will also be live music and food vendors. Forum members say they will need volunteers at this event to help vendors set up and help keep the grounds picked up and clean.

The Shendig BBQ event is back for its second year July 21-22 at the Elks Lodge on Highway 59, and this is where the Forum will need the most volunteers. Co-chairs Hensen and Truex said it would all begin on Thursday, July 20, with a set-up crew to prepare the grounds for the event.

“Last year, we found out it takes an army,” Hensen said. “We had over 125 volunteers last year for the barbeque event for the three days.”

At the 2022 Shendig BBQ event, 31 teams from Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota filled the grounds behind the Elks Lodge, competing for the title of Grand Champion of the cook-off.

On Friday, July 21, volunteers are needed to help park the teams on the grounds throughout the day. Hensen said he would need hospitality groups circulating to ensure the cooks have everything they need before the competition starts. Hensen said he could also use some help mapping out how the grounds will be set up for the event.

On Saturday, July 22, the Forum will need volunteers to help run the entry gate, help in the kitchen, runners to take food from the kitchen to the serving lines, runners to load ice on golf carts to take out to the teams and help keep the grounds clean. Hensen said he is also looking for someone that would like to coordinate the volunteers for the entry gate on Saturday.

Sunday, July 23, is clean-up day and volunteers are needed to help take down tents and clean up the grounds.

Wrapping up the summer events, the Forum is organizing a vendor fair in conjunction with the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Shenfest Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23. The vendor fair will be held in Priest Park. Again, volunteers are needed to help vendors set up tents and tables, unload, do traffic control and clean up the grounds.

The Forum also sponsors and helps with smaller events throughout the fall and winter months and said they are looking for individuals that would like to sign up to be a general volunteer whenever the Forum holds an event.

Anyone interested in volunteering at any Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah event can message Truex or Hensen directly on Facebook or the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah Facebook page.