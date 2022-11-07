Forum seeks donations for children's Christmas shopping event

Plans are well underway for Santa’s Workshop, a southwest Iowa Christmas shopping event for children sponsored by The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah.

The Forum’s shopping event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Delmonico Room of the Shenandoah Historical Museum, following the Breakfast with Mrs. Claus event from 9 to 10 a.m., sponsored by the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association.

Hensen said items for sale would be displayed on tables where, with the help of a shopping buddy, children can purchase them as gifts for family members. He said items would be marked anywhere from $1 to $5. After a child buys an item, volunteers will be on hand to help them wrap the presents so they can then take them home and put them under the Christmas tree.

Hensen said the idea came about when several members of the Forum shared memories of going to similar shopping events as children, for families that didn’t have much money. He said they could purchase low-priced items and have them wrapped that could then be taken home and placed under the tree they had bought themselves.

“Because our moms and dads didn’t have a lot of money,” said Hensen. “We didn’t have a lot of money as kids, but we wanted to buy mom and dad and brothers and sisters Christmas gifts.”

Members of the Forum are working with local businesses on donations for gifts, wrapping paper, gift bags and tape. They are also asking the community to direct donation of items or money to contact members of the Forum — Hensen, Kathy Silvestre or Stacy Truex — on Facebook. Hensen said the Forum would accept new or slightly used items that would be nice for gifts.

Hensen said the money raised from the children purchasing gifts at this year's event would be placed in an account to help fund the event next year. He said they hope to continue the event each year and eventually have it become self-sustaining, so they wouldn’t need to ask for donations.

Hensen said this event would provide a way for children to purchase gifts for their family members that they otherwise wouldn't have been able to do because they couldn't afford it.

“We’ve had some people ask us, well, why not just do free items,” Hensen said. “Well, but you want those kids to have that feeling like I bought mom something.”

That’s how he said the Forum envisioned it working. But he noted, “if a little kid walks in and he’s got just a nickel in his pocket, he’s still going to buy the item.”

He said with donations from local financial institutions and businesses, the Forum will help all children in Shenandoah and the surrounding communities shop for Christmas.