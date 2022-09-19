Forum sets date for 2023 ‘Shendig’ BBQ Competition

Well, folks, it is official -- the dates have been set for the second Shenandoah “ShenDig” BBQ Competition.

At the 2022 Shendig Volunteer Recognition event held on Saturday, Sept. 17 in downtown Shenandoah, the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah board members announced that a second “ShenDig” BBQ Competition would be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 and Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Elks Lodge on Highway 59 in Shenandoah. Co-chair of the Shendig event Mace Hensen said five competing teams were already confirmed for the 2023 event, and two sponsors -- Shenandoah Medical Center and Lynn Furnace Mitsubishi -- were officially on board as main sponsors again next year.

The sanctioned event this past summer was designated as an official qualifier event with the Kansas City BBQ Society. The grand champion of the competition, if they were a KCBS member, received an invitation to compete at the American Royal BBQ Competition in Kansas City and to the World BBQ competition in Alabama. They were also in the drawing to compete in the Jack Daniels invitational. Certified KCBS judges judged the event, and the teams competed in several categories chicken, pork, ribs, pork butt or shoulder and brisket.

“When the idea came up to do this BBQ, we had no clue how successful it was going to be, and we appreciate everybody who volunteered their time and spent the day with us. Honestly, it wouldn’t have been as successful as it was without you, guys,” said co-chair Stacy Truex. “It takes a village to put on an event like this, and the response we got from the teams, the community, people who came from out of town and out of state were thoroughly impressed with Shenandoah. I’m proud to be here, and I want to thank you, guys, from the bottom of my heart.”

When announcing the 2022 event at a press conference back in February, Henson said it would take an army of volunteers to pull it off.

“And Shenandoah came through with an entire army of volunteers,” Henson said. “Thank you so much.”

He said the Volunteer Recognition Saturday night was the Forum’s way of saying thank you because the involvement from the Shenandoah community was “absolutely incredible.”

“This committee, the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, we have a theme of basically get people excited, get people engaged and then get them committed to being in something,” Henson said. “I’m so proud to be a part of this forum and so proud to be in this little town. I love this little town.”

Following the Shendig BBQ Competition, the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah donated a check for $1,000 to the Shenandoah Public Library in honor of the Revell family and Rosemary Revell Morrow. Morrow is a native of Shenandoah, and she and her husband Phil are members of the Kansas City BBQ Society and were instrumental in planning and organizing the 2022 Shenandoah Shendig BBQ competition in July. Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Public Library have special meaning to Morrow.

Henson said because the Shendig event was so successful, the forum decided to make additional donations to the community. He said over 300 people came through the gates at Shendig Friday evening and over 700 people on Saturday. The additional donations went to groups that volunteered their time to help at events sponsored by the Forum.

The Forum presented four checks on Saturday evening. Three checks were for $500 and were given to The Shenandoah Music Boosters for their 2023 Disney World trip, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Department and the Shenandoah Optimist Club. The fourth check for $1,000 was presented to the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.

“We approached the Elks,” Truex said. “As it takes a crazy team to put this together, it takes another crazy team to help us put it on. We went to the Elks, and they said let’s do it. They shut down their building for us for two full days, and they didn’t charge us a single cent. If it wasn’t for them, we could not have done this whatsoever.”

Twenty-seven teams competed in the Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned Shendig competition in July. Out of the 27 competing teams, 12 of those teams were local within an hour’s drive of Shenandoah. Hensen said other teams traveled from Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota. The forum committee organizing the competition consisted of Hensen, Truex, Amanda Schneider, Lorenzo Davila and Natalie Kirsch.