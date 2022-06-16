Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah gives big fireworks donation

The Shenandoah City Council meeting Tuesday, June 14, began with The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah presenting a check for $1,500 to the city’s fireworks fund for the upcoming Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration.

Community First Credit Union, Little Waite Lanes and Sorensen’s were all in on the donation as the check was presented to Charles Spencer with the Shenandoah American Legion. Personal donations can still be made at First National Bank in Shenandoah.

The council also heard from Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells, who talked about the process of the Shenandoah Ambulance Service becoming an essential service.

The Iowa legislature recently made it possible for EMS to become an essential service, which would allow more funds to come in as a result of a tax increase. Sells said the maximum increase allowed is 75 cents per $1,000 valuation. He said a family with a $200,000 house would see a tax increase of about $75. This would give the county an additional $550,000 to $600,000 annually.

Sells asked the council for a letter of support in requesting the Board of Supervisors for Page and Fremont counties exercise their authority to make that happen.

The supervisors would have to approve this and then it would go to a public vote with a 60% super majority needed. Sells said Mills County’s supervisors have this on the November ballot.

Sells said they have never faced financial challenges like this and he is “very confident” that they can maintain things long-term with this in place. The hospital and the City have had an agreement in place since 1998 to provide EMS services to Shenandoah and the surrounding area.

The council unanimously approved drafting a letter of support.

Sells also addressed the council representing the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s housing committee, saying their strategic planning committee has shown that Shenandoah has a major need from more housing.

He referenced new jobs coming in through expansions at Shenandoah businesses Pella, Green Plains and the Shenandoah Medical Center, and said to fill those jobs they need more housing in the community so those workers and their families can be right here in town.

He added this comes in the form of rentals, new houses, community housing and rehabilitation projects. The rehabilitation projects were the reason for him coming before the council as they have put together a Private Demo and Rehab Program, which would “catch homes before they are too far gone.” This would be a pilot program and is similar to one the community of Newton, Iowa has implemented.

The council unanimously approved and adopted the program.

The council also approved the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah’s street closure request and to put four-way stops on the corners around Priest Park July 2, during the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration. The council approved the public benefit status for the Star Spangled Shenandoah vendor fair in Priest Park as part of that celebration.

A pay application to Western Engineering was approved for the ongoing street improvements in town.

The council approved salaries and rates for new full-time and part-time seasonal employees within the city’s library, pool and parks departments.

After nobody spoke at a public hearing, the council also approved the sale of city owned property at 714 W. Sheridan Ave. to Kathy Silvestre for $5,000 and the sale of city owned property at 1301 W. Valley to Lindsey Stephens for $100, pending a public hearing, which was approved for the June 28 meeting. The sale of city owned property, a 1995 International Silver Wheels Model 2554, was approved to the City of Sidney for $5,000 with a public hearing set for the June 28 meeting.

Proposed budget amendments for Fiscal Year 2022 were also approved, pending a public hearing June 28. An amendment of an ordinance for vacant building registration and inspection was also approved.

The council unanimously approved renewing the cigarette/tobacco/nicotine/vapor permit at multiple businesses in town, the renewal of liquor licenses at multiple businesses and an ownership change permit at Wal-Mart.

Tom Olson and Melinda Kirby were also re-appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Shenandoah City Council is scheduled to meet again Tuesday, June 28.