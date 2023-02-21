High school sophomores, juniors and their parents can learn about planning for career and college during a free presentation offered by Shenandoah High School and the Iowa College Access Network®.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the May Center of Shenandoah High School. This is the same night as parent/teacher conferences. During the presentation, students and parents will receive answers to questions on topics including the career exploration and assessment, academic preparation, the admissions process and requirements, college selection and campus visits, the application process, understanding costs and cost of attendance, scholarships and making successful transitions to college.

“This presentation is very helpful to students and parents who are unsure exactly what steps they need to take to get ready for college,” SHS Counselor Heather Weiss said. “As students get closer to graduation, they and their families often find the entire process confusing. This information clears up that confusion, so families know what to do.”

For more information about the presentation, students and parents should contact Heather Weiss at Shenandoah High School by emailing weissh@shencsd.com or calling 712-246-4727.