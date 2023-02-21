High school juniors and their parents will be able to get information on the college financial aid process during a free presentation offered by Shenandoah High School and the Iowa College Access Network®.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the May Center of Shenandoah High School. This is the same night as parent/teacher conferences. During the presentation, students and parents will receive information on topics including the financial aid process, understanding FAFSA results and college costs, financial aid options, the scholarship process and completing and filing financial aid forms.

“This presentation is very helpful for juniors and parents who are unsure exactly what is involved in the financial aid process,” SHS Counselor Heather Weiss said. “As students get closer to senior year, this presentation gives them the time to evaluate their choices and go into the process more knowledgeable and prepared for the journey ahead.”

Families will learn how to complete and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a free form available from the U.S. Department of Education via fafsa.ed.gov. Although professional assistance is not necessary to file the form, ICAN’s free services help reduce confusion and can ensure accuracy.

For more information about the presentation, students and parents should contact Heather Weiss at Shenandoah High School by emailing weissh@shencsd.com or calling 712-246-4727.