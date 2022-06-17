Freedom Passport returning for Star Spangled Shenandoah

The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah would like to announce that the Freedom Passport program is back as part of the Star-Spangled Shenandoah…but BIGGER, BETTER and more fun!

With co-sponsors First National Bank, First Heritage Bank, Community First Credit Union, First Interstate Bank, Shenandoah Medical Center and The Paper Trail back on board the Shenandoah Retail Promotion will be up and running Friday June 24.

New to this year’s promotion is a full week to visit anyone of 34 Shenandoah businesses and get a minimum of 12 stamps in their passport booklets. Also new to this year’s promotion is two separate cash prizes that will be drawn from completed passports at the evening event July 8 at Jacqueline’s Venue in Shenandoah. No purchase is necessary but encouraged and you need not be present at the drawing to win.

The Forum is excited about the added participants to this retail promotion and is also excited about the new and fun changes to the promotion!