The Fremont County Board of Supervisors signed an imagery contract for EagleView Technologies for a three-year Pictometry at its March 1 meeting. Pictometry is the name of an aerial image capture process that produces imagery showing locations and structures on the ground. Supervisors approved the purchase on Jan. 25 and determined that the first installment of $32,014 will be paid out of ARPA funds.

Assistant Auditor Kristi Clark shared bid information with supervisors for audit services.

“Dee (Owens, auditor) mailed information to five different firms and received only one bid back. We will be hiring Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co., out of Atlantic,” Clark reported. She added that the three-year contract costs will be $32,470 for 2023, $33,370 for 2024 and $35,040 in 2025. The board approved the bid for audit services.

In other business:

Supervisors signed and approved a Dust Control Suppliers Permit for Jerico Services, Indianola, to apply dust control treatment on Fremont County roads.

“So far, again, that is the only company we have to do that work. Hopefully someday we’ll find another supplier because it’s always good to have a couple to choose from," Fremont county engineer Dan Davis said. "We do make sure their product is good and that the way they are doing it is effective.”

“So far, again, that is the only company we have to do that work. Hopefully someday we’ll find another supplier because it’s always good to have a couple to choose from," Fremont county engineer Dan Davis said. "We do make sure their product is good and that the way they are doing it is effective.” The board also signed and approved an IDOT payment voucher for $11,050.74 with HGM Associates for engineering services for the Walnut Creek Bridge on J-18 per agreement through Feb. 15.

Supervisors approved a renewal with ISAC insurance for the coming year.

Supervisor Clint Blackburn was assigned to the Southwest Iowa MHDS (Mental Health and Disability Services) Board. The board meets quarterly throughout the calendar year.

Troy Housh, courthouse maintenance, told supervisors that Pella is planning a site visit on March 14 to set a game plan for the courthouse window project and the tentative start date is April 3.

Supervisors also approved a date change in March. Rather than meeting on March 22 due to schedule conflicts, the board will meet on Thursday, March 23, at 8:00 a.m.

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors will meet next on March 8.