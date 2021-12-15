Fremont Co. Board of Supervisors update lease agreement

There was a short discussion about the lease agreement between Fremont County and the Nishnabotany Lodge #153. Auditor Dee Owens told the board that Tyler Loontjer, the deputy county attorney, revised the lease agreement because DHS had requested a new one. Veterans Affairs and DHS both use the building, and the agreement was last updated in 2007. The supervisors agreed it was time to update and then approved the signing of the agreement.