Fremont Co. Supervisors approve drainage district election results

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors recently canvassed and approved results of the January 16 drainage district election. Six drainage district representatives were elected in this process.

Ten votes were submitted in the Benton-Washington Drainage District 1 election, and Dave Lueth received all 10 votes.

Mark H. Y. Birkby received all nine votes submitted in the Missouri Valley Drainage District 2 race.

Five votes were submitted in the Mule Slough-West Benton Drainage District 2 election, and Brian Johnson received all five votes.

John Askew received all eight votes submitted in the Pleasant Valley Drainage District 1 race.

Four votes were submitted in the Walnut Creek Drainage District 1 election, and Brent Lorimor received all four votes.

Logan Beer received all nine votes submitted in the Waubonsie Drainage District 1 race.

Fremont County Deputy Engineer Robbie Kromminga submitted five pay vouchers for contractor HGM Associates for payment by the county. The supervisors approved payment of all five vouchers as follows: