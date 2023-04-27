The Fremont County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution approving salaries and budget appropriations for fiscal year 2023-24 at its April 26 meeting.

Supervisor spent considerable time discussing a water issue in the area of Bluff Road and Green Hollow Road that has been an ongoing concern.

“The water flows into a privately owned ditch at a levee system that is full and the water can’t get out," Supervisor Clint Blackburn said. "As of now it is running across our county road through the ditch and diverted to another landowner. We have to figure out something. We are getting ready to resurface that road and if this doesn’t get repaired, it would ruin the road.”

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said because private ditches are full of sediment, there is nowhere for the water to go except for over the road.

“The water hits the road on the east side and goes over the top and for at least 100 yards, there may be 2 to 6 inches of water over the top of the road, a quarter mile on either side," he said. "It’s a big issue, and it’s continually getting worse.”

Deputy Engineer Robbie Kromminga said that County Engineer Dan Davis is talking to landowners to check about getting access to their property where the sediment comes down and where the water pools.

”We are going to try wattles and see if that works. It’s a less expensive option,” he said. Wattles are materials designed and installed to control sediment and prevent sediments from moving into waterways.

Blackburn suggested that a temporary solution would be to cut the south side of the berm where the water could go under the bridge and flow south into its natural flow.

“It would give us some time to find a permanent solution,” he said.

Supervisor Chris Clark said he had talked to Cara Morgan, executive director of Golden Hills, who said she would look to see if they were able to access funds to help slow the water down. Clark said he would connect Davis with Morgan to get the process started.

No action was taken, but supervisors will continue discussion to determine a viable solution as soon as possible.

In other business:

• Kromminga asked supervisors to sign and approve an application for approval of underground construction for BTC Inc. to bury fiber optic cable at various locations in Fremont County. Kromminga provided a map and pointed out the areas of L-68 to 160th where the work would be done.

• At Kromminga’s request, supervisors approved a Dust Control Suppliers Permit for Heffron Services, Inc. out of Windsor Heights, Iowa, to apply dust control in Fremont County for the 2023 season. The board had previously approved Jerico Services from Indianola but the work was not completed.

• Supervisors denied a request by Curtis Green for a Dust Control Suppliers Permit to apply dust control on 110th Street near his property, citing the availability of Heffron Services to do the work professionally.

• Supervisors approved the services of VOYA Financial Benefits for county employees. County Auditor Dee Owens noted there was a small fee paid by the county to join but it is essentially an employee paid benefit.

“This is mostly a formality for you to allow their services. Employees pay for the services they choose," Owens said.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is May 3.