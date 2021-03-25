Fremont Co. Supervisors hear complaints about Bluff Road

The Fremont County Supervisors heard from residents Mary King-Bateman and Jim Shepherd about the poor condition of Bluff Road during their March 24 meeting.
The two were primarily concerned with that section of road between Waubonsie and Thurman.
King-Bateman said she had attended supervisor meetings every year to complain about the road and had also spoken to Deputy Fremont County Engineer Robbie Kromminga the day before.
She told the supervisors the Green Hollow bridge was especially bad, as it was silted in below and water was cutting around and into the road. King-Bateman said some of Bluff Road had been in bad shape before the flood, and it had not improved since. She indicated the road had been cold-patched several times, but never properly fixed.
King-Bateman said Kromminga had told her the roads department had been waiting on the railroad to make repairs, but she wanted to know when that was going to happen. Shepherd said from Forney Road north the road had taken a beating when the railroad was making flood repairs, and heavy equipment traveling that road had torn it up.
Kromminga indicated at the meeting that the railroad had not been very communicative, but the last message received was that they had run into their own problems with fixing the road.
Supervisor Chris Clark noted that even if the county fixed the bridge now, within two years they would have to redo it because of the massive amount of silt ending up there.
Supervisor Dustin Sheldon agreed, saying he had driven up that week to take a look, and the road was really bad from the quarry to the north side of the bridge. Sheldon said it looked to him like the issue was the silt coming off the private land on the hill. He said they would have to figure out how to reduce that erosion, either through buffer strips, terraces, filter strips, or something. He added that the county would have to get the property owners up there on board.
King-Bateman, who has cleaned out the ditch herself many times, indicated that was going to be a problem for most financially, and asked if the supervisors knew of any grants or funding sources. She said she was willing to write grant applications, if she just knew where to try.
The supervisors and King-Bateman and Shepherd discussed REAP money, or possible assistance through Hungry Canyons or the NRCS. Supervisor Randy Hickey cautioned that King-Bateman should remember that any grants she could find would likely require matching funds of at least a percentage of the total.
Kromminga indicated that stretch of road was not in the county’s current road plan, but might be getting bad enough to have to add to the program. He also said even if they could raise the road and put a massive pipe in, it would still likely silt closed.
The group discussed other roads that were being repaired with FEMA funding and King-Bateman wanted to know why this road wouldn’t qualify as it had been underwater, too. Kromminga explained the duration of it being under water, damage and repair costs were not sufficient to quality for FEMA funded repairs.
King-Bateman pointed out a lot of the land above the road was owned by the DNR, but when it was suggested they might be willing to pay for erosion control measures, asked, “Don’t they care about erosion?”
Sheldon asked the others if they thought the road could be scarified for now, with a better solution coming later. He suggested if it was scarified before Western Engineering set up their base at the Thurman quarry for other road work, their heavy trucks traveling might help firm it up. The supervisors questioned whether Western Engineering might even plan to do some work on that road anyway, knowing they would be driving heavy trucks and equipment over it for a while.
Sheldon noted, “We do want to get that road fixed. It’s dangerous; someone driving down that road during a heavy 2 inch rain could end up in the ditch. But we have to find a way to hold that silt back.”
The supervisors suggested King-Bateman and Shepherd contact Bob Benton to see if he had any suggestions for solutions to the erosion problem.
In other business, the supervisors approved payment of a voucher with HGM Associates for $649.55 for
engineering/surveying services for Hwy J-34 and road L-31.