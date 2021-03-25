Fremont Co. Supervisors hear complaints about Bluff Road

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon agreed, saying he had driven up that week to take a look, and the road was really bad from the quarry to the north side of the bridge. Sheldon said it looked to him like the issue was the silt coming off the private land on the hill. He said they would have to figure out how to reduce that erosion, either through buffer strips, terraces, filter strips, or something. He added that the county would have to get the property owners up there on board.

King-Bateman, who has cleaned out the ditch herself many times, indicated that was going to be a problem for most financially, and asked if the supervisors knew of any grants or funding sources. She said she was willing to write grant applications, if she just knew where to try.

The supervisors and King-Bateman and Shepherd discussed REAP money, or possible assistance through Hungry Canyons or the NRCS. Supervisor Randy Hickey cautioned that King-Bateman should remember that any grants she could find would likely require matching funds of at least a percentage of the total.

Kromminga indicated that stretch of road was not in the county’s current road plan, but might be getting bad enough to have to add to the program. He also said even if they could raise the road and put a massive pipe in, it would still likely silt closed.