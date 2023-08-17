Gerald Baker and Dillon Peterson voiced opposition to changes proposed for the McPaul Lake and land area at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 16.

At the board’s Aug. 9 meeting, there was discussion about 9 acres of property on the west side of McPaul, near the entrance to Interstate 29, south of DNR ground.

Matt Dollison, who works for the DNR and is on the Fremont County Conservation Board, had suggested putting up green public access signs and public wildlife management area signs around it that will allow for public access to the south end for recreation and fishing access.

“We are just here to show opposition for a parking lot or for an additional access where the county would be responsible for the funding," Peterson said. "We feel there are better projects that the money could go towards. There is already an existing access to the north side that isn’t even used. It was actually shut down because of trash and dumping.”

Peterson owns land at the south end of the McPaul property.

“I have fished both of those ponds, and there is still debris out there on the shoreline. Who is going to fund cleaning that up?” Baker said.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said that the request was to create another parking lot to make an access to the property from the south.

“That would incur operating costs from the county, and we aren’t sure we want to do that," he said. "We are still determining what we want to do with the space. We have discussed some options and talked about farming it or haying it.”

The property is a FEMA buyout property from the 2019 flood. Supervisor Clint Blackburn indicated that the board still needs to determine exactly what can be done due to the buyout.

“Traditionally, on the buyout, the county only owns where the house was, a very small spot. But according to this map, we have the whole 9 acres," he said. "So is the 9 acres part of that buyout? That’s the question that we have to have answered before any decisions are made.”

Peterson said he believes the 9 acres is part of the buyout because he has attempted to buy it. He added that he has even expressed interest in leasing or renting the land to hay it or even to keep animals in the pasture.

Due to the buyout, there are several restrictions, Chairman Chris Clark said.

“According to FEMA regulations, fences can't be put up. No structures can be built on the land and it can’t be sold,” he said.

Supervisors said that no decisions could be made at this time, but both Peterson and Baker should keep in contact regarding the property.

“Once we get this straightened out and if you’re still interested, come back in and we will work with you," Sheldon said.

In other business:

• Fremont County Board of Supervisors appointed three members to the Board of Adjustment at their Aug. 16 meeting. All three supervisors reviewed the five applicants and appointed Travis Hensley, Sidney; Chris Johnson, Sidney; and Heather Coulter, Farragut.

“We had five applicants for three positions. Based on the applications, I believe these three fit what is best for the county and for the board,” Clark said.

The appointments were approved unanimously.

• Blackburn said he has gotten many phone calls about the condition of the Bluff Road after the recent chip and seal project.

"I asked Robbie (Kromminga, assistant engineer) to go back to them (JB Holland) and make sure they see how rough the road is and give us a proposal on how to fix that," County Engineer Dan Davis said. "It sounds like they are going to take everything off and get a good idea what parts are chip related. We need to mark out the parts that are and figure out a way to fix that. They just didn’t get out there in front of it.”

Davis said it was all about the timing. The blade and roller are supposed to go right in front of the chip seal, but the company subcontracted by JB Holland came in to chip seal and didn’t wait for the blade and roller to go first, which left a very rough surface.

“It isn’t acceptable, and many of the phone calls I got said they felt it was a waste of taxpayer dollars," Blackburn said. "Whoever was in charge of quality control dropped the ball, because it was a very substandard job. The taxpayers of Fremont County deserve a much better job than that.”

Supervisors indicated they would delay payment until the work is done correctly.

• Supervisors approved a Class B Retail Alcohol License renewal for Pilot Travel Center No. 238.

At the request of County Engineer Dan Davis, supervisors approved and signed the following:

• An IDOT payment voucher for $112.37 with HGM Associates for engineering services for J-10 and J-24 per agreement through July 31. Davis told supervisors that the project is nearing its closeout phase.

•An IDOT payment voucher for $4,252 with HGM Associates for engineering services for J-64 per agreement through July 31.

“This is on J-64 just west of Hamburg," Davis said. "We had to have someone there for the inspection part of the project. They are finished with that and have the sealcoat down.”

• An acknowledgment for Fremont County to accept responsibility for the maintenance of the drainage structure lying along the boundary that adjoins Lot 11 and Lot 12 of the Waubonsie Ridge Subdivision.

“It’s an outlet on the north end of the cul-de-sac at those lots that goes to the east," Davis said. "It was a 20-foot public easement and was basically a drainage way that we went out to take care of originally. They had requested that we acknowledge that we will come and work with it if needed.”

He indicated that he visited with County Attorney Peter Johnson to verify legalities.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is Aug. 23.