Fremont County Board of Supervisors approve Crossroads Levee District

After two years of discussion, debate and revisions, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution establishing the Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District at the board’s regular weekly meeting on Oct. 5.

Jim Olmsted, the project’s engineer, told the supervisors that the changes they were asked to make were completed.

“When we were last here on Sept. 14, you asked us to make some changes. We did tweak the placement and the layout of the system based upon those concerns,” he said.

“We also took care of the drainage concern another property owner had.”

The supervisors had also requested that Olmsted contact the levee district adjacent to the proposed area, the Missouri Valley Drainage District.

“I had a long conversation with John Askew, the chairman of the Missouri Valley District. He told me he had no concerns,” Olmsted said. “He also said he has complete faith in Matt and me because we’ve worked extensively with him on other projects. He, nor his district, has any problem.”

Olmstead also said he talked to the IDOT about another worry the supervisors had shared with him.

“You asked about the safety of the outbound and northbound traffic coming off of Interstate 29 onto Highway 2. The people I talked to at the DOT said they appreciated your voicing your concern and said they would take a look at it to see what they could do. They thank you for bringing it to their attention,” he said.

After the passing of the resolution, attorney for the drainage district, Matt Woods, briefly described what happens next.

“The first step is that I’ll be in contact with Scott Schram with the IDOT for the contract agreement,” he said. “He was waiting until the district was established to complete a contract. I would like to share the draft of the contract with you and your attorney. Once the contract is established, under the law, we have to appoint commissioners or appraisers to go out and appraise the land. From there, we would like to start construction. But, the first order of business is to get a contract in place.”

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon has been apprehensive since the start with the actual costs of the project and wanted to reiterate that he understands that the IDOT is solely responsible for the construction costs of the district, at absolutely no cost to the county., “Correct,” Woods said. “The initial costs of engineering, the construction, etc. are paid by the DOT. As far as maintenance, the costs will fall to the landowners within the district.”

Sheldon responded, “We also talked about what would happen in the event of a forfeiture of the district, of the possibility of it falling to the county. I am emphatic that it does not fall back to the supervisors. I want it to be clear that this is the responsibility of the landowners within the district.”

The supervisors also discussed Fremont County attorney Naeda Elliott’s resignation from Mills County. The county’s contract is not with Elliot but, with Mills County as a 28E agreement, so essentially, it was a resignation from Fremont County, as well.

A 28E agreement provides the ability for governmental entities to enter into contracts with one another for mutual benefit. As there was not an attorney who lived in Fremont County running for the position at a prior election, the board entered into the 28E agreement with Mills County. The concerns were whether the resignation triggered the right to terminate the 28E agreement or if they should or could appoint Deputy Attorney Ryan Dale as interim county attorney.

Elliot, via phone call, told the board that they can choose to get out of the 28E agreement at this time or they can elect to stay in it. Elliot suggested that Dale be appointed until after the election in November is certified.

Peter Johnson is running unopposed for the Fremont County attorney position in November's election and could take over the position once the election is canvassed, or he could wait to take office until January. Since Johnson lives in Fremont County, there would be no need for the 28E agreement.

In other business, the supervisors approved an addendum to the Fremont County Procurement Policy.

“This is just the updated changes that Homeland Security required,” County auditor Dee Owen said. “There were different code sections that changed from 2019 when we did ours.”

The board also approved the use of the courthouse for a Domestic Violence Awareness display and a contract for tree trimming at the request of Troy Housh, courthouse maintenance. The contact from Lumberjack Company for $3,000 includes the trimming and cleaning up of all trees on the courthouse property. Housh said he is using Lumberjack Company for the work because of the specific tires they use on their lift that will not damage the courthouse lawn.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be held Oct. 12.