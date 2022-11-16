Fremont County Board of Supervisors approve election results

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, Nov. 15, to canvass and approve the election results from the Nov. 8 election. Supervisors spent considerable time signing and verifying all federal, state, county and judicial results.
The supervisors were required to draw lots for the selection of one Scott Township trustee position, as Mary King-Bateman was the only one who filed to run for one of the two positions required. There were six write-in votes, and the board drew out Kenneth Forney’s name. Chairman Randy Hickey will contact Forney to let him know he has been selected.
Erin Achenbach, election deputy, told the supervisors that there were 2,664 votes cast from 5,068 registered voters.
The Board of Supervisors will meet next on Nov. 23.