 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Fremont County Board of Supervisors approve election results

  • 0
Fremont County Board of Supervisors approve election results
Page County Newspapers

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, Nov. 15, to canvass and approve the election results from the Nov. 8 election. Supervisors spent considerable time signing and verifying all federal, state, county and judicial results. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The supervisors were required to draw lots for the selection of one Scott Township trustee position, as Mary King-Bateman was the only one who filed to run for one of the two positions required. There were six write-in votes, and the board drew out Kenneth Forney’s name. Chairman Randy Hickey will contact Forney to let him know he has been selected.

Erin Achenbach, election deputy, told the supervisors that there were 2,664 votes cast from 5,068 registered voters.  

The Board of Supervisors will meet next on Nov. 23.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans expand dominance in Iowa

DES MOINES — Republicans holding an outsized portion of Iowa’s top elected positions is nothing new: Even before last week’s elections, Republ…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Target loses hundreds of millions a year from 'organized retail crime'