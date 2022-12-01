Fremont County Board of Supervisors approve WCCA funds

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Wendy Mueller, executive director of West Central Community Action, at its weekly meeting on Nov. 30. Mueller highlighted services provided by the WCCA as well as identified a variety of client statistics for Fremont County.

A request from WCCA for the board make an appropriation of funds in the amount of $3,500 to help support their agency was approved.

Mueller referred to a packet of information that each supervisor had.

“I want to point out some client demographic information for your county," she said. "During our fiscal year, we served 272 households, which consisted of 657 individuals. 40% of those households were single person households and 58% of the households had a income below the 100% poverty guideline.”

The annual federal poverty guideline (100%) during the reporting period for a family of four was $26,500. She added that of the services provided, 49% of the households were on a fixed income, 54% rented their home and 28% were disabled. The time frame for the information Mueller shared is the agency’s fiscal year, Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

“There are several services WCCA provides to your county,” Mueller told the board. “The Head Start program promotes school readiness for children ages 3-5 in low-income families. It offers educational, nutritional, health and social services to those enrolled. We also offer Early Head Start that provides support to low-income infants, toddlers, pregnant women and their families. It also gives women access to prenatal and postpartum care.”

WCCA operates one Head Start classroom in Fremont County, and through a partnership with Hamburg Community School District, they have served eight children at the Hamburg site. Early Head Start is a home-based program where families are supported through weekly home visits ad bi-weekly socialization activities, and five children benefited from those services.

Mueller continued to describe additional services that exist.

“Child Care Resource & Referral provides services that help parents make informed choices about the care of their children that best meet the needs of the child and their family," she said. "There are resources available for parents, communities and businesses. We also offer the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and it promotes good nutrition and positive eating habits and that is available for anyone who has a registered family childcare home.”

WCCA’s Weatherization Assistance Program is a low-income energy efficiency program. Mueller said the program’s purpose is to make the homes of low-income clients more energy efficient, thereby reducing their fuel bills and increasing their comfort. Health and safety services are also provided through the program. Priority for this service is given to households that have young children or persons who are elderly or have disabilities. She added that the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is directly related, as it is designed to help qualifying households with a portion of their heating costs while encouraging regular utility payments and energy awareness. In Fremont County, 191 households were recipients of this program at a total of $117,528.

“We also have Emergency Crisis Intervention Payments that are made for weather related and supply shortage emergencies," Mueller said. "And, our new program, Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, provides assistance to qualifying low-income homeowners or renters with past-due water and sewer bills and/or reconnection fees. In your county, 25 households received water assistance.”

She also described the Black Hills Cares program that helps eligible customers pay their Black Hills Energy bills or emergency energy-related expenses.

The Family Development and Self-Sufficiency is another program offered by the WCCA. It assists families considered at risk and develops a comprehensive system of support services for each family. Its goal is to promote self-reliance and empowerment while assisting them to set and attain goals. Mueller told board members that four families benefited from this program the past year.

Mueller indicated there are more opportunities for county residents.

“We offer a food pantry where those residing in Fremont County can access the pantry up to six times per year," she said. "We were able to assist 143 households and 364 individuals in fiscal year 2022. And, Embrace Iowa is a holiday fundraising program sponsored by the Des Moines Register, and four households received assistance through that for a total of $2,384.60. Our WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) program really helps out pregnant and post-partum women, infants and children under age five. In the past year, approximately $5,370.89 worth of WIC food vouchers were distributed in your county and most are spent in your local grocery stores.”

Mueller said the WCCA is asking the board to make an appropriation of funds in the amount of $3,500 to help support their agency and programs.

“We are seeking an increase of $500 as we have not requested additional funding since 2016," she added. "The funds we receive are utilized for a portion of outreach services, both administrative and indirect costs, local match requirements for WCCA programs and for the support of any additional funding needs of our programs.”

The board approved the request.

“On behalf of the employees and our board of directors, we just really want to thank you for your continued support and allowing me to speak today.” Mueller concluded.

Sheldon replied, “I just want to throw big props out to you and Brittany for the job you two do up there. You run a very, very good operation. We really appreciate what you do for us and all the counties that WCCA provides for.”

West Central Community Action belongs to a group of community action agencies, nonprofit private and public organizations first established under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 to fight America's War on Poverty. The goal of the agencies is to help people and families achieve their potential and improve their quality of life through empowerment. WWCA has been serving 10 counties in southwest Iowa for over 55 years and has provided $976,454 worth of services to Fremont County in fiscal year 2022.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be Dec. 7.