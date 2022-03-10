Fremont County Board of Supervisors consider use of ARPA funds for the Admiral Trail

Jeff McQueen, representing the Admiral Trail Steering Committee, was in attendance at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 2 to inquire about the process to request American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the county.

He explained, “We feel the Admiral Trail project would fit in with the acceptable uses of the funding and would be a great opportunity to leverage grant funding from other sources.”

McQueen added that parks and trails saw such an increase in demand during the pandemic, and that he anticipates that this move outdoors will continue into the future. McQueen also informed the board on the progress of the trail and an overview of the fundraising that has been done so far.

Becca Castle, also an Admiral Trail committee member, was there to support McQueen’s request and to tell the supervisors about prospective grants for which the committee will be applying. She also gave examples of what other counties had done.

“Many other counties have used ARPA funds for outdoor recreation projects that will benefit not only the health and wellness of residents but also stimulate recovery of small businesses, especially in the tourism and hospitality sectors,” she said.

McQueen stated that the biggest need is a bridge repair on the segment from 390th Street to Highway 2. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon asked what amount would be requested from the funds.

McQueen responded, “We are hoping that at least 25% of the project could be covered.” Sheldon said there were a few projects on the list but no funding had been officially allocated yet. All the supervisors indicated they were open to the idea and will add this project to their list for consideration. It is going to be dependent upon availability of funds after bids come in for other projects.

In other business, the supervisors discussed the Compensation Board recommendations for salaries. The Compensation Board met on Jan. 4 and recommended a 10% increase for the sheriff and a 5% increase for all other elected officials. The supervisors agreed to approve a 10% increase for the sheriff, 5% for the county attorney, auditor, treasurer, and recorder and no increase for the supervisors for the fiscal year 2022-23, beginning July 1, 2022.

The board approved the hiring of Skye Roth for employment in the treasurer’s office, and she was set to begin the week of March 7. Another new hire resolution was approved with the hiring of Joshua Matthew Degase for employment in the sheriff’s office. Degase began working on Feb. 25.

The supervisors also approved the following:

• The use of the courthouse for the Republican Convention on March 12 at 7 p.m.

• To hold a public hearing on March 16, at 9:30 a.m., for the max levy determination

• The annual ISAC (Iowa Association of Counties) group benefits 28A agreement and renewal paperwork

• Contract agreements with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for L-40

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is March 9.