The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Riley Gibson, Summit Carbon Solutions, at its Sept. 13 meeting.

Summit Carbon Solutions submitted a permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board in January 2022 for a project called Midwest Express CO2, a project which consists of approximately 700 miles across five-states and passes through both Fremont and Page counties; 1.81 miles of the anticipated pipeline would go through Fremont County.

The project intends to capture carbon dioxide from the fermentation process of bio refineries and other ethanol plants, such as Green Plains in Shenandoah, compress the captured CO2 and transport it to North Dakota where it will be stored underground. Gibson provided an update about the proposed project.

Gibson handed out a packet to each supervisor, which included a draft for first responder preparedness.

"You have a map of the pipeline and I’ve included a draft," he said. "The draft contains information about planning, preparedness training, training exercises to be conducted and our ongoing efforts to provide this information to first responders. We will be filling the draft out with Emergency Management and first responders. It’s a very rough draft right now, but we will use it as a template to work with our counties. It’s more of a reference at this point.”

He said they are currently working with the IUB Board on their application.

“We started sitting in with them on Aug. 22, so we’re in the thick of it with the process for that,” he said.

Permits for both South Dakota and North Dakota were denied, so Summit has been working on resubmissions for both states.

“One of the big changes to date is that we got denied our South Dakota permit," Gibson said. "We have a lot of heads being put together to determine our next plan of action there, and we do plan to resubmit that permit. The denial was based on ‘no path forward’ due to some county ordinances. We are looking at potential reroutes and are back at the drawing board to see if we can work with some of these counties.

"Resubmitting will give us more flexibility. In North Dakota, we have already resubmitted our permit there for reconsideration and hope to hear from them shortly as to what they thought of our revisions. So, know that the timeline is pushed a little bit.”

Gibson said Summit has signed two new ethanol plants, one in South Dakota and one in Iowa.

"In Fremont County, we are at 71% of necessary easements and are hoping that will continue," he said. "We have paid $1.2 million so far in Fremont County alone on those easement payments. I’ve shared copies of our road use agreement templates to your county attorney and engineer. We would be happy with some feedback from both of them. It’s a draft at this point, and we want to be able to tailor it to the county’s needs.”

Gibson also touched on the company’s improved leak detection and prevention measures, their continued work on public awareness and the dispersion model and risk analysis, which aims to identify potential impacts to high consequence areas and the factors that are considered in those areas.

In other business:

• Mark Stockstell, newly hired Veterans Affairs director, touched base with the supervisors on what is happening in his office since he took over the office July 31.

“I have about five weeks under my belt and wanted to let you know that things are going very well in a short period of time," he said. "The good news is that I was able to get into the accreditation school through the National Association of Counties for VSOs (Veteran Service Organization). I passed the course but have to wait 60 to 90 days as my training goes in front of the office of the general council of the VA. This will allow me to sign off on pension and compensation claims for veterans that walk in the door.”

Stockstell shared that he is currently working with a Page County team to go over claims.

“I go over to the Page County team once a week, and they review it with me and sign off claims. After I earn the accreditation, I will have more training to learn and will start to tackle the veterans benefits management system so I can process all the paperwork," he said. "It would also allow me to go into the system to see the status of claims for our veterans when they ask. The sooner I get this training done the better I can assist our county veterans.”

Major purchases included six Korean War markers and a manual entitled "What Every Veteran Should Know." Stockstell said he purchased the recommended manuals with grants funds and plans to share copies with those to whom he provides outreach as well as veterans who are working through applying for compensation.

“I am also happy to report that with an additional computer that was put in adjacent to my office, I’ve already been able to help several veterans work through processing their separation documents," Stockstell said.

Supervisors thanked Stockstell for the work he has done thus far and asked him to continue to update them on the progress of his training and accreditation.

• The board approved the annual renewal of the irrigation contract with Lawn World at the recommendation of Troy Housh, courthouse maintenance.

“This is a standard renewal for Lawn World to come in and winterize our system, blow it out and make sure everything is good to go,” Housh said.

The contracted cost is $300.

• The board also approved a meeting date change. Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 19, rather than their regularly scheduled Wednesday meeting, in order to canvass the special election held in Hamburg on Sept. 12. The ballot was for Proposition A, which would determine whether the City of Hamburg should be authorized to impose, by ordinance, a local hotel and motel tax at a rate of 7% to be effective Jan. 1, 2024. In unofficial results, the public measure passed 53 votes to zero.

• Board members tabled action on the purchase of a county held tax certificate for 204 Fletcher St. in Sidney. Treasurer Alise Snyder suggested the board table any action on the property.

”The lawyer from the city has contacted me about it. She is working with the city council on it and educating the council on what they would be canceling and why it would benefit them," she said. "It’s a work in progress.”

The city does not own the property but holds a lien on the property due to work the city did to clean it up.

Sidney resident Bob Drummond owns the property adjacent to 204 Fletcher and has asked both county supervisors and the Sidney City County to approve the purchase of the property and the county held tax certificate.