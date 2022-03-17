Fremont County Board of Supervisors hear windmill concerns

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from visitors at their March 16 meeting concerning the construction of windmills in Fremont County. One was Loren Johnson, a Page County resident, who is concerned about the effects on people and landscapes due to the installation of windmills.

He addressed the board, “I’m here as a neighbor this morning. I don’t have a vote. All I can ask of you is some very careful consideration when you take a look at installing windmills. I know the lure of the money is very strong, and our county needs them. I just ask that you look at the human cost of these things and what it does to our county and countryside. I know they’re going to come but we have to have the right setbacks, the right regulations.”

Sherrie Brink, who lives south of Farragut and owns three acreages, said she is new to windmill research and is now trying to find out all she can. She wants to build a house on one of the acreages and found out that a mile north there is a windmill coming in.

She said, “We went and approached them like neighbors do. That’s what people do - talk to their neighbors and that isn’t happening. Our neighbor wants to back out of his contract and they (the company) aren’t letting him. We’ll back out on building if we’re surrounded by them.”

Besides the noise and blinking lights, Brink is worried about the cost of decommissioning towers and the cost to the county if the company just ups and walks away. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon told her there is a decommissioning clause in the ordinance that was passed in June 2020.

He said, “The time that should have been spent talking was when we were making the ordinance. That is when the voices needed to be heard.”

At the time, throughout the three meetings held on windmills, Sheldon said there was only one person from the public who came in to find out information and there was one letter sent to them in the mail. Supervisor Chris Clark added that the ordinance is spelled out very specifically with restrictions and particular regulations. The supervisors thanked the pair for their thoughts and for coming to talk to them.

Dan Davis, county engineer, was present to request several approvals and signatures from the board. The supervisors approved and signed an IDOT payment voucher in the amount of $411.62 with HGM Associates for engineering services for emergency repair construction services on J-64 per agreement through Feb. 28. He also asked the supervisors to sign and approve a contract agreement with HGM Associates for design services of cemetery road repairs.

Davis told the supervisors, “These are the two areas around the cemetery. They have a scanner they can use and will GPS down in there so they can find an area where they can set up to scan how much fill we’re going to need in there on a drop down for the pipe on each section. They have an archaeological person they included that gave us a price and a soil group that gave us a price. The base was $104,100 but the total was $135,498. That will be paid out in local monies.”

The board approved the contract agreement.

In addition, the supervisors approved the signing of the fiscal year 2023 county budget for secondary roads and their five-year program as well as contracts for FEMA projects for county roads L-31 and L-40.

In other business, the supervisors approved a Class C/Sunday Sales/Outdoor Service/Liquor License for Williams-Jobe-Gibson American Legion Post, No. 128, Inc., appointed Twila Larson to the Southern Iowa Regional Housing Authority (SIRHA) Board and approved the union agreement with the sheriff’s office. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon indicated that there was no change in the holidays, just the wording as to how payment would be made.

Following the regular meeting, the board opened and closed a public hearing on County Fiscal Year 2023, Maximum Levy/Tax Dollars with no public comment before approving the related resolution. They also set a date for the public hearing for the county budget for the fiscal year 2023 which will be held on March 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The next meeting for the board of supervisors will be March 23.