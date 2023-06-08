Jathan Chicoine with Home Base Iowa presented information to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors at its June 7 meeting.

HBI connects Iowa businesses with qualified veterans and their spouses looking for career opportunities. The program also provides resources to help connect veterans and their families with education and in transitioning to a new community.

Chicoine, a U.S. Navy veteran who was hired in March as one of the new program managers for HBI, is part of the Workforce Development team and will help lead the statewide program.

“I am in this part of Iowa making my rounds and have been to Mills County, now Fremont County and will visit Page County tomorrow. It’s a local point of contact with Iowa Workforce Development to help meet some of the workforce challenges we have in our state as well as bridge some of the skill gaps,” he explained.

The first component of the program is to support businesses across the state that want to hire veterans, and another piece is a higher education component where HBI partners with 29 institutions across Iowa to work with veterans on the GI Bill.

“The third component of it, and the reason I am here, is the community support piece," Chicoine said. "Across Iowa, we have communities coming onboard (with) Home Base Iowa, and we are trying to onboard the remaining Iowa counties. Right now we have about 126 HBI communities and there are certain requirements that need to be met. We work with Veteran Affairs offices and economic development folks and are making a big difference. We have placed 371 veterans and their spouses since Jan. 1.”

Chicoine described five requirements for becoming a HBI community.

“First, I will ask you as the board of supervisors to pass a resolution in support of HBI. I know that's a major ask, and I can provide you with some resolutions. It starts with your support, and passing a resolution will show that you support veterans and what Home Base Iowa stands for," Chicoine said.

Other requirements include 10% of eligible businesses being designated HBI and a community incentive package.

"Basically, when we are out there recruiting at a national level, and we’re saying Iowa is a place where we want you to work, live and play we want to say, ‘Hey! Fremont County is offering this for veterans interested in living here.,’” he said.

A dedication ceremony is required to be hosted in the community, and the county must identify ona map where they want the HBI signs placed.

Supervisors asked questions about the program and for examples of incentive packages.

“Probably the most meaningful incentives we’ve seen are relocation support, home purchasing support and some type of entrepreneurial support," Chicoine said. "I know there are budget challenges, but we can be creative. I just know there is a lot to offer here. It is a beautiful county, and I just know there are a lot of veterans who would love to live here.”

Chicoine said his directive from the governor on down is to have all 99 counties on board by the end of the year.

“Basically, the reason we are focused on the 99 counties is that we want to send the message to veterans and their families that no matter where you end up in Iowa, you are going to be connected to the resources and support to make a successful transition and to be able to call Iowa home," he said.

"There are a lot of communities who have been doing this that are now tracking that return on their investments. They have recognized the value that veterans and their families bring to a community.”

No action was taken but supervisors said there will be further discussion once they look over the resolutions provided.

In other business:

The board approved a resolution to transfer funds from Local Options and Rural Services to Secondary Roads. Auditor Dee Owens said that this is a standard request by county engineer Dan Davis that occurs each December and June.

The closeout letter for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Projects for the 2019 Flood was approved. Owens indicated that Homeland Security provided the letter and requested the closeout.

Supervisors approved an amendment to a special class B native wine license for Lazy Bar J Farm, LLC. Owens said the license had already been approved, but the license needed an amendment in order to add an additional name.

The board approved a resolution to transfer Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds to the general basic fund and a resolution for a change in appropriations.

Robbie Kromminga, assistant county engineer, asked supervisors for their signatures on three title sheets for sealcoating county roads.

“We are going to let all three of the projects at the same time," Kromminga said. "We will section them off into three separate projects but all under the same bid.”

Supervisors approved and signed:

Project #LFM-CO36 (Sealcoat L-68) - 7X-36, two miles north of J-18



Project #LFM-CO36 (Sealcoat J-10) - 7X-36, east out of Tabor and over to L-63 for 3.5 miles



Project #LFM-CO36 (Sealcoat M-16) - 7X-36, 2 miles north of M-16, north of J-18

The board tabled creating guidelines for the formation of an Opioid Task Force until county attorney Peter Johnson can gain further information.

“I’ve had a conversation with a representative of Zion about a coalition of different organizations within the county that discusses this type of thing. I would like to dig in a little deeper to see who is involved before we put stakeholders in place," Johnson said. "I just need more contacts about who has been involved. I could forward you what’s called Schedule E, which determines where the funds can go, and what are different options are. Then we can put something together and get ready to go. We certainly don’t want to do something haphazardly with this sizable amount of money because we can do a bunch of good.”

Supervisor Clint Blackburn agreed that they want to make sure they can maximize the outcome of the funds however possible.

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors will meet next on June 14.