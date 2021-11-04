Fremont County Board of Supervisors temporarily change meeting dates

The first meeting of the month for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors started with the typical approvals for the agenda, minutes, bills and reports before addressing agenda items.

The first discussion and action item was regarding the change of the board meeting dates for the next two weeks. The change is due to the required canvassing by the supervisors of the elections for the 1st and 2nd tiers. The meetings will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 16. These meetings will also include public hearings for a budget amendment and information about the East/West Watershed and flood ordinance. The meeting changes were both approved.

Dan Davis, county engineer, was present to ask for Iowa Department of Transportation payment vouchers on work done within the county. The following payments for services were approved:

• Engineering and surveying services for J-34 and L-31 per agreement through October 15, for $779.52

• Engineering services for emergency repair construction on J-64 per agreement through July 31, for $2419.56

• Engineering services for emergency repair construction on J-64 per agreement through Oct. 15, for $7941.05