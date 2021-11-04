Fremont County Board of Supervisors temporarily change meeting dates

The first meeting of the month for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors started with the typical approvals for the agenda, minutes, bills and reports before addressing agenda items.
The first discussion and action item was regarding the change of the board meeting dates for the next two weeks. The change is due to the required canvassing by the supervisors of the elections for the 1st and 2nd tiers. The meetings will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 16. These meetings will also include public hearings for a budget amendment and information about the East/West Watershed and flood ordinance. The meeting changes were both approved.
Dan Davis, county engineer, was present to ask for Iowa Department of Transportation payment vouchers on work done within the county. The following payments for services were approved:
• Engineering and surveying services for J-34 and L-31 per agreement through October 15, for $779.52
• Engineering services for emergency repair construction on J-64 per agreement through July 31, for $2419.56
• Engineering services for emergency repair construction on J-64 per agreement through Oct. 15, for $7941.05
• Engineering services for J-24 emergency repair for northbound Interstate-29 on/off ramps to the west corporate limits of Thurman per agreement through Oct. 15, for $3190.22
• Davis told the supervisors that this should be the final payment for this work. He added, “We are very hopeful that after they pour a half a patch today, it will set for 48 hours, and then J10 should be able to open.”
Sydney Dailey from the auditor’s office reported that the assessor’s office received one 2021 Farm Credit Application, and it was from Shelley Kay McLaren Revocable Trust. She addressed the supervisors, “They are recommending that the application be disallowed due to it being a cash or crop share agreement and a business relationship.” The board moved to disallow the application.
After the supervisors approved the signing of several owner-contractor agreements and the notice to proceed with the East/West Nishnabotna Watershed Project Site 20, the meeting was adjourned.